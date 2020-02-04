WATERVILLE VALLEY -- Waterville Valley Resort on Tuesday announced that the U.S. Forest Service has accepted its 2020-2030 Master Development Plan which calls for adding 15 new downhill trails; replacing two lifts; and the construction of a gondola that would carry visitors from near the Town Square to the top of Green Peak.
Last updated in 1999, the MDP was refined over the last three years by Waterville Valley and the Forest Service and will serve as “the foundation for subsequent planning, design and implementation of numerous capital improvements and expansion over the coming decade,” the resort said in a prepared statement.
In net, the MDP would see a boundary expansion that lets Waterville Valley increase its skiable terrain from 265 acres to 405 acres, with the overall number of alpine trails increasing to 77, a nearly 25 percent growth. The plan would also see four new cross-country trails.
Both the White Peaks quad and the Sunnyside triple chair lifts would be replaced while the gondola, which Waterville Valley CEO John H. Sununu called “the most remarkable element of the plan,” would take visitors out of the Valley toward the South Ridge of Green Peak.
Waiting there would be a new base lodge, learning area, and expanded Nordic facilities. From that midpoint, visitors could proceed further up in the gondola to the summit lodge.
Sununu, who is the father of Gov. Chris Sununu and himself a former governor of New Hampshire, said the gondola would connect the resort and community, describing it as “incredibly exciting” for both.
“We’re thrilled to continue Waterville Valley’s development and look forward to fulfilling our team’s vision,” said Tim Smith, who is the resort’s president and general manager. “This is just the first step in a long process, but it marks an exciting milestone towards progressing Waterville Valley into the future.”
Matt Hesser, who is Waterville Valley’s director of marketing and sales, in a telephone interview said the USFS accepted the Master Development Plan about two weeks ago, stressing that it is subject to change and that details are far from worked out.
There will be various ways of achieving the plan’s goals, he said, and each will be evaluated on its own and as part of the overall.
Waterville Valley -- the community – not long ago opened a welcome center “to promote Waterville Valley businesses, attractions, activities and events, while providing a welcoming arrival for guests.”
At the Welcome Center, which is a partnership between Waterville Valley Resort and the Waterville Valley Resort Association, visitors can get resort-wide information, purchase merchandise and snowsports products such as ski and snowboard lessons and lift tickets, said Jan Stearns, the center’s director.
Stearns said the Welcome Center is a font of information and services, offering advice on where to find a good beer in the Valley; restrooms; an ATM; and soon, a charging station for electric vehicles. You can get copies made at the welcome center and, for good measure, Stearns is a notary public.
“We do it all,” she said.