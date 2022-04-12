Todd Gagnon of Woburn, Mass., with his son, Finn Hart, 5, during the national anthem at the first Fisher Cats home game of the season. It’s Finn’s first game but the family has attended games for years.
Todd Gagnon of Woburn, Mass., with his son, Finn Hart, 5, during the national anthem at the first Fisher Cats home game of the season. It’s Finn’s first game but the family has attended games for years.
Telltale signs of summer were everywhere on Tuesday evening, as the Fisher Cats played their home opener in Manchester.
Strains of the national anthem and the scent of popcorn wafted across Granite Street. A teenager in a neon vest waved cars into a parking lot. Fans in red-white-and-blue jerseys and hats filtered down Commercial Street.
Hundreds of fans found their seats and settled in for the Fisher Cats’ game against the Hartford Yard Goats, the first of a six-game series against the Connecticut team.
Some fans, like Sharon Jones of Litchfield, have been going to the games since the Fisher Cats’ first season in Manchester.
Jones said she went to the first home opener at Gill Stadium, and has tried to get to every home opener and most Sunday afternoon games since. “And whatever else I can squeeze in,” Jones said.
Even if she has to go alone, Jones said, she’s happy to be out at the park.
“I love baseball,” Jones said. “Baseball, beer and food!”
Justin Rodriguez and Stephanie Hindle, who moved from Colorado to Manchester in January, jumped headfirst into Fisher Cats fandom, stopping at the team store just before the game to get decked out in hats and jerseys.
The stands weren’t exactly packed as the sun set over the Merrimack River and the game began. But the fans who turned out said they loved the game, and couldn’t be happier to be back at the stadium.
“Good ballpark, clean, reasonably priced,” said John Wadsworth, of Methuen, Mass. “That, and it’s a good game.”
John Wadsworth and his wife, Susan, said they were happy to get out of the house after the winter, and they loved seeing the players develop.
“You can turn around and say, I watched that guy grow into that — like Guerrero,” Wadsworth said. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., now a star on the Toronto Blue Jays, played in Manchester in 2018.
“This is one of our favorite things to do in the summertime,” said Elaine Demers of Goffstown, who has been to every home opener since the Cats’ first in 2004, and plenty of the big moments since — including the night the team won the Eastern League championship for the first time.
“They were like little boys, jumping up and down,” Demers said.
Even if the Fisher Cats don’t win the title this year, Demers said, she’s happy to keep coming to games, enjoying summer evenings by the river and supporting the team.
“They’re kids, living out their dream,” she said. “And we get to cheer them on.”