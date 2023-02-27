In the wake of racist comments by its creator, the cartoon “Dilbert” has been dropped by its distributor, ending the comic strip’s long run in hundreds of newspapers, including the Union Leader.
Andrews McMeel Universal, based in Kansas City, Mo., released a statement on Sunday that the syndicator was “severing” its relationship with Scott Adams.
Adams’ “Dilbert”, which satirized workplace culture, first appeared in 1989 and began running in the Sunday News in 1996.
Andrews McMeel’s decision to end distribution means the strip soon will disappear from the Union Leader’s comics page. Because of production schedules, the exact date is not yet known.
On YouTube last week, Adams called Black Americans a “hate group” and suggested white Americans “get the hell away from Black people.” His remarks were in response to a conservative organization’s poll purporting to show that many African Americans do not think it’s OK to be white.
“If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with white people ... that’s a hate group,” Adams said on his YouTube channel on Wednesday. “And I don’t want to have anything to do with them.”
The divorce, Andrews McMeel said, extends to all areas of its business with Adams, which includes books and licensing for calendars, apparel and dozens of other products.
On Sunday, the company removed “Dilbert” from its GoComics platform.
The features syndicate said it “values free speech,” but “recent comments by Scott Adams regarding race and race relations do not align with our core values as a company.”
“We are proud to promote and share many different voices and perspectives. But we will never support any commentary rooted in discrimination or hate,” read the statement, which was signed by both the chair and CEO.
“Our vision and principles are not compatible” with Adams, they wrote.
The Associated Press reported that in a YouTube episode released Monday, Adams said new “Dilbert” strips will be available only on his subscription service on the Locals platform.
“They made a business decision, which I don’t consider anything like censorship,” he said of Andrews McMeel, adding that his comments about Black people were hyperbole.
Before Andrews McMeel’s decision, hundreds of newspapers had announced they planned to end publication of the comic, including the Boston Globe, Chicago Tribune, Cleveland Plain Dealer, Houston Chronicle, Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle and Washington Post, as well as the USA Today network of more than 100 dailies.