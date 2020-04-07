Despite being temporarily displaced by the coronavirus pandemic from its Littleton studio, North Country Community Radio is back on the air, bringing hope and comfort to listeners.
Founded in February 2012 by Nate Alberts, NCCR, which broadcasts as WZNC-LP 99.9 FM from the top of the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem, went silent on March 17.
Within a week, Alberts and others figured out a work-around that lets the station’s disc jockeys spin records and words from home.
The new model will continue until the pandemic has ended, said Alberts on Tuesday. NCCR hopes to return to its studio and not only resume broadcasting, but also create there what would be New Hampshire’s “first and only non-profit recording studio that I’m aware of,” said Alberts
Believed to be the only all-volunteer, commercial-free, independent community radio station in the Granite State, NCCR has received critical acclaim for its eclectic mix of music and programming. Alberts, 37, was honored by the New Hampshire Union Leader in 2017 as part of its “40 Under Forty” class.
Community radio performs many important services, said Alberts, and during the coronavirus pandemic, NCCR’s DJ’s have consistently told listeners that “Hey, I’m here with you. We’re doing this together.”
Since its return to the airwaves late last month, NCCR has been taking requests, doing dedications, playing submitted music and airing public service announcements from the Town of Littleton.
Albert said remote broadcasting is working well for NCCR's 18 DJs, who use a variety of software packages to do their shows.
“People are just thrilled,” he said. “We’ve been getting a ton of phone calls and messages saying ‘Thank you for lifting us up.’” NCCR being on the air “gives people hope,” said Alberts, while also giving local musicians a venue for their music to be played.
The disc jockeys are “adjusting,” said Alberts, who tells them in consolation that “at least the bathroom and fridge are closer” to the DJs in their homes than at the NCCR studio.
The station reaches about 36,000 listeners in New Hampshire and across the Connecticut River in Vermont.