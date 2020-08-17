A Dover restaurant owner who was released from detention in March after being held in his native Lebanon for six months has lost his battle with cancer.
The news of Amer Fakhoury’s death was initially reported on Monday by Lebanese news organizations which have been following his case.
Lebanese officials had accused Fakhoury of being a senior warden in the notorious Khiam Prison in the 1980s and 1990s. He was dubbed the “Butcher of Khiam” and charged with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and torture.
Fakhoury, owner of the popular Little Lebanon To Go in Dover, was taken into custody on Sept. 12 during a family vacation to his home country.
Fakhoury was diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma while detained and was released in March after a court found that the 10-year statute of limitations had expired, dismissing the charges.
Fakhoury was Republican and a supporter of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential bid. In March, Trump announced Fakhoury’s return to the United States during a coronavirus task force briefing.
“Today, we are bringing home another American citizen, big thing, very big,” Trump said.
Fakhoury’s daughter, Guila, lives in Salem and said last fall that the family left Lebanon because of the televised threats militias were making to members of the South Lebanese Army, which Fakhoury was part of. She and her sisters described the unrest and corruption which they said still infests the country today.
After an Aug. 4 detonation at a port warehouse of over 2,000 tons of ammonium nitrate injured more than 6,000 and killed at least 163 people, Lebanon’s prime minister resigned last week, claiming the disaster was the result of endemic corruption.
Matt Mayberry, a former Dover city councilor and state Republican party vice chair who is running for the 1st District U.S. House seat, knew Fakhoury through local political events.
Mayberry said on Monday evening that he is grateful that Fakhoury was back on American soil and with his family before he died.
Mayberry said Fakhoury was a firm believer that America is a participatory nation where everyone has to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty in order to make progress.
“He loved America. He loved the goals and ideals. He wanted that for his children, and he was excited they could experience it 100 percent,” Mayberry said.
Mayberry credited U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., for getting Fakhoury back home, saying he would have died overseas without her efforts.
Shaheen and Fakhoury’s attorney, Celine Atallah, fought for his release. Atallah could not be reached for comment by press time.