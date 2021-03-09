Residents in Lee voted at the town’s transfer station Tuesday for its municipal election.
Moderator Donald Quigley said the state made an optional town meeting format available this year, allowing for drive-thru voting because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting normally takes place at the Lee Public Safety Complex.
“We thought about, ‘What is going to be the safest way to conduct voting, to keep our poll workers safe, and the voters safe?’” Quigley said.
There were two Zoom informational sessions before election day so voters could learn more about the candidates and the issues.
“This option seemed to have a lot of the benefits of just being more inclusive. More people have the opportunity to participate if they feel safe,” Quigley said.
Voters entered the transfer station in their vehicles to pick up ballots, which were filled out in a parking lot behind the building and then driven to election worker Barbara Mariacher, who deposited them in the ballot box.
Mariacher described the voters who had come through as of 10:30 a.m. as “enthusiastic.”
“Everybody has been great,” Mariacher said. “It’s going very smoothly.”
As voters entered the transfer station property to cast their ballots, Katrin Kasper, who was running for select board, waved at them.
Kasper said she was running for the position against incumbent and board chair John LaCourse because she wants a more diverse group of local voices to be heard in Lee, which has an estimated population of about 4,500 people.
Kasper said there is noticeable a lack of communication between town officials and residents. She would like to see the situation improve with a better social media presence.
“Half the people I see here are here because they want to go to the dump. They didn’t know it was voting day. Had we done a better job of communicating that to everyone, that would have been great, but we didn’t do that,” Kasper said.
“I’m just trying to raise voices and help everyone.”
Jonathan Moss also ran for select board in Lee.
Voters were deciding on two large town expenditures, which included $650,000 for a new fire engine and related equipment, as well as $100,000 for a renovation and addition at Lee Public Library.
Polls at the transfer station were opened at 8 a.m. Residents arrived at set times based on the spelling of their last names.
Anyone qualified to vote could do so between 4 and 7 p.m.