DUBLIN — An outdoor summer concert in Dublin is being held as a fundraiser for the people of Ukraine.
The Dublin Music Festival Benefit for Ukraine is planned to take place Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. in the Garden Sanctuary behind Dublin Community Church.
Admission is by donation with proceeds benefiting the World Central Kitchen, which has been providing meals and assistance to those affected by the war in Ukraine, Volkert Volkersz, program coordinator of the Dublin Community Center, said Tuesday.
“It started with me contacting a lot of our musicians who have performed at a lot of our events,” Volkersz said. “We saw a need with wanting to help with the war in the Ukraine.”
Volkersz also reached out to Peter Martel of the Monadnock Folklore Society and ask if he would do the sound for the benefit. Martel and the musicians donating their time make the event possible, he said.
Volkersz said he invited active local musicians who have a connection to the town, either for being from Dublin or by performing at the community center in the past.
The music begins with Volkersz performing children’s music at noon and concludes with award-winning singer/songwriter Cosy Sheridan.
“Most of the people I asked said yes right away,” Volkersz said. “We have really high-caliber musicians.”