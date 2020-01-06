FRANCESTOWN — The Francestown Land Trust will be able to save the historic Abbotsville Farm thanks to an easement project.
Greg Neilly, with the volunteer-led land trust, said the farming property goes back generations, but economic pressures were creating a stark choice for the owner, Robert Abbott. Abbott could have sold his land for development, but decided to find a different solution.
“The land has been used for agriculture and forestry by the same family for more than 100 years, but financial pressures led the landowner to explore land conservation,” Neilly said.
The Francestown Land Trust, using a $15,000 grant from the state Moose license plate program, and another $50,000 from Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP) funding, was able to put an easement in place to preserve the land for future generations. The project saves a little more than 40 acres of open land, with 30 of the 40 acres home to prime and/or locally important soil, according to Neilly.
This property is one of a dwindling number of parcels in the Francestown area that contain prime agricultural soils and have remained in agricultural use, he said. The parcel contains 20 acres of prime farmland soil and 10 acres of farmland soils of statewide importance.
“More than 17 acres are currently pasture, helping create a rural vista when approaching Francestown from the more heavily developed south and east,” he said.
The farm maintains 17 acres as pasture for cattle grazing and hay production. The property directly abuts three other parcels currently under conservation.
“The conservation easement restrictions will foster ongoing agricultural use of the property, protect the valuable agricultural and forestry soils it contains, expand the surrounding conserved open space, and help maintain the largely rural landscape Francestown currently enjoys,” Neilly said.
Along with the LCHIP funding and New Hampshire Conservation and Heritage Moose plate funding, the easement got help from the Francestown Land Trust, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Agricultural Land Easement Program, the Merrimack Conservation Partnership, and the Town of Francestown through the Francestown Conservation Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.