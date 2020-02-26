The Holy Cross Catholic Church building in East Derry will be forced to close its doors by the end of April due to issues with the structure, according to the Diocese of Manchester.
According to Diocese Director of Communications Tom Bebbington, the building's sprinkler system failed to pass recent inspections, which means the Derry Fire Department was not able to renew its certificate of occupancy.
Bebbington said the cost to fix the sprinkler system is estimated to be about $150,000.
The original deadline for occupancy was Feb. 29, but Fire Chief Michael Gagnon said he extended the deadline to April 30 after Rev. Roger Croteau requested an extension so the church could continue offering services through Holy Week and Easter.
“As good citizens who value the lives and safety of our people, the sacrifices of our firefighters and all our public servants, we must close this building until the necessary issues are resolved,” Bishop Peter Anthony Libasci said in a statement.
The fate of the 15,400-square-foot church building is yet to be determined, and it is unclear still if the parish will attempt to raise the funds necessary to remedy the issue. The diocese said the parish is currently in debt and has no means to fund the project currently.
“I don’t think it is anyone’s sense that the repairs can be made between now and (April 30),” Bebbington said.
Gagnon said he would be willing to work with the parish to resolve the issue if the parish chooses to make the effort to resolve the sprinkler system problems.
Bebbington stressed that the diocese has not made a decision for the parishioners to stop assembling, but said the law will not allow them to assemble at the building at 187 Hampstead Road after the certificate of occupancy expires.
“Although the building will close, the parish does not cease to exist,” Bebbington said.
Parishioners are encouraged to attend Mass at other nearby churches such as Saint Thomas Aquinas Church in Derry or Saint Anne in Hampstead.
“It is important to note that only the building will be closed,” Libasci said. “The future of the Parish of the Holy Cross itself is unaffected by this action. In order to attend to the process ahead of us we must engage in consultation with all the parties involved, especially the parishioners. Any decisions as a result of these consultations will be announced by me, via the diocese’s Office of Communications. Anything to the contrary will amount to nothing more than rumor and misunderstanding.”
The building was constructed in 1998 according to town records, and it is currently valued at over $2.2 million.
According to a history of the parish on its website, the diocese first explored establishing an East Derry mission as a branch of Saint Thomas Aquinas in 1988. The parishioners held their first Mass in the gym of East Derry Memorial Elementary School on Oct. 2, 1988.