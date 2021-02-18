Enfield selectmen decided to go with the flow this week by enacting a new sewer hookup fee, ending a standoff with the city of Lebanon.
Assistant Town Manager Alisa Bonnette said the one-time fee applies to new developments or additions to existing properties, and is based on an estimate of how much water the building will use. It could be as much as $3,000 for a home.
Enfield does not have its own wastewater treatment plant, and uses Lebanon’s plant. Lebanon City Manager Shawn Mulholland said Enfield’s sewage runs through the city’s entire system before reaching the plant near the Connecticut River.
Last year, Lebanon enacted its own user hookup fee as a way to shift some of the cost to operate the wastewater plant onto new users instead of existing customers. Mulholland said city ratepayers were seeing large increases in their sewer rates every year as more new housing and other developments come online.
“Our sewer rates went up 7.2 percent last year,” he said. The rates have been going up steadily, sometimes as much as 30 percent, he said.
When Lebanon enacted the new user fees, Enfield balked, initially refusing to consider the added costs for town residents.
The change reportedly came after selectmen met new interim Town Administrator Jack Wozmak to review the legality of the new fee request. Wozmak was not available for comment on Wednesday and Bonnette declined to comment on the reasons for the change.
Enfield is the only other municipality to use Lebanon’s wastewater system, though Lebanon does use the Hanover system for some properties, according to Mulholland.
The businesses and residential developments around the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center all use the Hanover water water treatment plant. Mulholland said the city already has a new user fee for that area to help Hanover defray the costs. Several hundred new apartment units are expect to be developed around the hospital in the coming months.