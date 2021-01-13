Epping eyes fines for dumping without a permit

Epping officials are cracking down on unauthorized dumping at the town’s transfer station.
The town is checking vehicles for transfer station stickers to catch those attempting to drop off their trash without a permit.
According to Town Administrator Gregory Dodge, checks last weekend identified 60 vehicles without stickers. After checking records with the police department and town clerk’s office, he said they later learned that 16 of those residents had permits, but didn’t produce them.
Scofflaws could receive a letter from the police department notifying them of the violation, but Dodge told selectmen at a meeting Tuesday night that he doesn’t believe the town has an ordinance that carries a fine for those dumping without a permit.
Selectman Cody Belanger suggested a $100 fine might be appropriate, but Dodge said the town couldn’t issue a fine without an ordinance.
Dodge said he also believed that fines were set by the court, not the board of selectmen.
“I do not believe that’s true. I believe that if it’s a town ordinance the town has the jurisdiction to apply the amount and the fine,” Belanger said.
Selectman Joe Trombley said the town could probably create a fine if it has an ordinance in place.
“I know that we have the ability to set fines for doing construction without getting a building permit, things like that. I don’t believe that’s set by the courts,” he said.
Trombley said he felt selectmen should create a letter for police to warn violators while the board continues to look into a possible ordinance and fines.
Selectmen are expected to take up the issue again next week.