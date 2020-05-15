Sig Sauer Academy has received approval to build a new 50-yard outdoor shooting range at its Epping site and will soon propose a new indoor range to be used for research and development.
In a 4-1 vote Thursday night, the Epping Planning Board OK’d the firearms training facility’s plan for the new range, which will replace a smaller one known as Skip’s Range.
According to Aaron Williamson, the academy’s director of operations, Skip’s Range was used for research and development, but it wasn’t adequate and will be removed as part of the plan.
Sig Sauer is expected to submit a proposal to the town for a new indoor shooting range next week.
Williamson said the indoor range will decrease the amount of noise generated by the academy, which is used heavily by law enforcement and the military.
Concerns about noise were raised by planning board member Susan McGeough, who cast the dissenting vote.
She said it appeared that Sig Sauer was expanding its outdoor range area by replacing Skip’s Range with a larger one.
“It concerns me that you’re going to be doing more outdoor shooting when I can hear it from my house,” said McGeough, who lives about six miles from the facility on Route 27.
Williamson insisted that the new outdoor range for rifles and pistols would create less noise than what was produced by Skip’s Range because it will be used by students taking classes. He said there was more frequent shooting at Skip’s Range because it was used for research and development.
“I think it’s a safer range with less usage in terms of volume than you would have had at Skip’s Range in its original configuration,” Williamson said.
McGeough questioned why Sig Sauer couldn’t build another indoor range for students to cut down on noise.
“I would prefer tremendously to have some of that noise curtailed,” she said.
Williamson said cost was the biggest factor.
“It’s not feasible for us to build indoor ranges all across the academy,” he said.
Board Chairman Joseph Foley had also expressed concerns about the potential for more noise, but after listening to the discussion voted to support the plan.
Planning board member Dave Reinhold said he didn’t see a problem with the new outdoor range.
Alternate member Michael Vose said Sig Sauer has been a good neighbor and good citizen and that the academy’s proposals have been sound.