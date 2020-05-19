STARK -- A human skull and coffin parts found on a riverbed of the Upper Ammonoosuc River are from a Blake Cemetery gravesite that eroded over time, said State Archeologist Mark Doperalski.
Doperalski said in an email and a phone call on Tuesday the skull was analyzed by the New Hampshire State Medical Examiner’s consulting anthropologist and determined to be “… a historic, previously buried cranium belonging to an adult female approximately 16 to 30 years of age.”
“No signs of trauma or pathology were observed,” wrote Doperalski. "The coffin hardware, likely 19th century, found in association with the cranium on the eroding bank stylistically matches several other pieces of coffin hardware recovered from within the river below.”
The investigation of the matter began May 1, after a Stark resident appalled by the deterioration of the Blake Cemetery posted images of its condition on social media. A State Trooper investigated and found what was initially reported to be a skull, and what turned out to be the cranium, on the riverbank.
Within 10 to 15 feet of the cranium, the trooper also found a metal “swing handle,” said Doperalski. On May 12, members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game dive team recovered two more handles from the river as well as a metal endcap. Doperalski said the handles held a wooden dowel that the pall bearers used to carry the casket
“If I had to bet, I’d bet that they (all thee handles) were from the same coffin,” said Doperalski.
The dive team found no additional human remains during its search -- “bones float,” Doperalski said, and can be carried far away by rivers -- but the team recovered seven stones that also appeared to have come from the Blake Cemetery above.
There were two base stones and five footstones/markers, which are placed at the foot of the grave.
Doperalski and Tim Emperor, chairman of the Stark Cemetery Board of Trustees, agree that two of the footstones/markers had been thrown into the river relatively recently by vandals. The other three, because of their size, may have fallen when the riverbank below deteriorated.
Vandals also moved and rested several headstones onto each other within the cemetery, Doperalski and Emperor said.
Emperor has said no graves have eroded into the river since he took office on the cemetery trustees board. He said two stakes he placed at the edge of the bluff are still in place.
Last fall, however, a consultant told the cemetery trustees that the Upper Ammonoosuc will cause more damage to the Blake Cemetery in about three to five years unless the riverbank is stabilized, Emperor said.
Given the estimated $1 million cost of that project, the more likely resolution in this town of about 600 people, he said, will be to relocate the graves to the Emerson Cemetery on Northside Road.
The cemetery trustees are scheduled to meet again on June 10. They have spoken with, but not contracted either of two companies that have experience in relocating cemeteries.
Emperor said that GSSI of Nashua sometime this week will bring radar equipment as well as an archaeologist to map the cemetery.