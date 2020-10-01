The former administrator and nursing director of the Rockingham County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center received thousands of dollars in severance deals when they signed resignation agreements and quit last month.
According to information released Thursday by county commissioners, Steven Woods was paid an additional $15,000 while Tiffany McCarty was given $10,000 over the regular earned time wages they received when they resigned on Sept.18.
Woods, who was the highest paid county employee with an annual salary of $146,000, served as the nursing home’s administrator for many years; McCarty was the nursing director and earned $105,000 a year.
The severance amounts were provided after the New Hampshire Union Leader filed a request seeking the information last week under the state’s Right-to-Know law.
County Commissioner Kevin Coyle told commissioners at a meeting Wednesday that he felt they were violating the law by not immediately making the severances public when the newspaper asked for the amounts last week.
Coyle said he was also concerned that Commissioner Kevin St. James initially told the newspaper that Woods and McCarty were not paid any additional compensation beyond earned time.
“They got what they would normally get, or anyone would get when they leave,” St. James said at the time.
At Wednesday’s meeting, St. James told fellow commissioners that he didn’t believe the information could be released yet because he thought things weren’t finalized, but Coyle disagreed with his interpretation.
“The problem is we have made a payment, and once we make that payment we have to disclose it,” he said.
Commissioners have said little about the departures of Woods and McCarty, both of whom left after they were placed on paid administrative leave in August amid an internal investigation. Coyle has said that the investigation did not involve any criminal activity.
After he resigned, Woods said he would miss the nursing home team but was excited about new “professional challenges.”
McCarty said she had taken a “new position with greater professional growth potential.”