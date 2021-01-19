ExcellenceNorth Alliance has established the Dr. Sylvio Dupuis Community Excellence Award.
The award will recognize New Hampshire communities that reflect Dupuis’ lifelong work to improve communities.
Dupuis served as Manchester mayor from 1972 to 1975.
“From the development of arts and education to political, economic and nonprofit project leadership and development, Dr. Sylvio Dupuis epitomizes the effort to bring and sustain excellence in his community,” said Tom Raffio, chairman of ENA’s Board and president and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental, in a statement.
The award will recognize communities that, through ingenuity and innovation, are making improvements that benefit economic conditions, quality of life, education and/or public health, according to a news release. Communities are not limited by boundaries and are defined as a group of people working together with a common goal.
Besides recognition, another goal of the award is to share best practices.
“The development of this award exemplifies ENA’s purpose to help northern New England organizations and communities develop, grow, and sustainably prosper,” said ENA Executive Director Anne Warner.
ENA is a part of the Baldrige Enterprise, a nationwide public-private partnership dedicated to improving the performance of, and recognizing, role model U.S. organizations and communities, according to its website.
In addition to his city and community leadership, Dupuis is a former president of Catholic Medical Center and Notre Dame College, according to the news release.
“I am deeply honored to have this award named after me,” Dupuis said in a statement. “My efforts in the greater Manchester community and throughout the state are the result of deeply-instilled beliefs taught to me by my family and peers over many years.”
To get more information on ENA and the “Sylvio Dupuis Community Excellence Award” and how to nominate a community visit excellencenorth.org/.