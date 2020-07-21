The new owners of the former Ioka theater are weighing their options after the town’s Historic District Commission OK’d a plan that would require them to keep the building's iconic marquee in response to growing public support to preserve a feature that many say identifies downtown Exeter.
The marquee has been at the center of the debate over plans to redevelop the historic theater, which has been empty since 2008, by creating a mix of retail, residential condominiums and a possible speakeasy-type restaurant.
The owners want to remove the marquee because it would obstruct the view from windows on the second floor, which is where condominiums are being planned, but the HDC’s 3-2 vote would force them to leave it in place and restore it.
Co-owner David Cowie estimates it could cost well over $200,000 to repair and restore the marquee, which he said is money that could be spent elsewhere on their “high-risk project” that will renovate the building that was constructed in 1915 for silent films and vaudeville.
Cowie and co-owner Jay Caswell purchased the property at 53 Water St. for $450,000 earlier this year under the name Ioka Properties LLC.
They could appeal the HDC’s decision to the Zoning Board of Adjustment, but a decision hasn’t been made.
“We are currently evaluating our options following the HDC decision last week,” Ioka Properties’ attorney Sharon Somers said Tuesday.
The HDC vote came at a meeting on July 16 after the panel heard impassioned pleas from several residents and former residents to save the marquee.
Some commission members who in recent months appeared supportive of the owners’ plan to remove the marquee and possibly find a way to reuse some of the letters changed their minds.
Julie Gilman, the select board’s representative to the commission, said she was influenced by letters in support of preserving the marquee from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance and the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources.
Newmarket resident Laurie Couture, who used to live in Exeter and worked at the Ioka when she was 15 in 1990, has been fighting to save the marquee and launched an online petition that garnered more than 2,200 signers.
“It is so iconic that you just have to mention Exeter and people picture the marquee,” Couture said at last week’s meeting.
Exeter resident Mairead Carr also urged support for keeping the marquee.
“The entire Ioka building means so much to me and I cannot describe the emotional impact it would have if the marquee was to go,” she said.
Michael Maslowski, who was born in Exeter in 1955, spoke about the important role the marquee has played throughout the town’s history, including during wartime. He said residents went off to serve their country “but when they did come home the Ioka sign welcomed them.”
“Keep it right where it is and don’t lose this history,” he said.
If the marquee were removed, Somers said it would be stored off-site for six months and anyone interested could then take it and preserve it.
Cowie reiterated the concern about the marquee letters blocking the view for two of the condos.
“The viability of this project is in the sale of those units,” he said.
Caswell said his group worked with the town in good faith and plans to save other elements of the building. He voiced frustration after learning that some HDC members had decided to oppose the marquee’s removal after appearing supportive at a prior meeting.
Calling the idle theater building a “black hole” in the middle of town, he said they’ve been willing to invest millions to renovate the building and bring it up to code.
“This building has been sitting around for far too long. It’s in disrepair,” he said, adding that if the economics don’t work out, the project may not happen.
Gilman said there are some tax incentives they may be able to seek.
Pam Gjettum, an HDC member who voted against requiring the new owners to keep the marquee, said she’s worried the town will “scare” them away.
“I do not like being, I guess, pressured by a mob to vote one way or another, although this is clearly heartfelt and there is a lot of sentiment on keeping this,” she said.
HDC member Gwen English said she feels the architect would be able to do the marquee justice and create a stunning building.
“It’s already a focal point of our town and I think it could be even more of a focal point,” she said.