EXETER -- The select board has trimmed nearly $2 million from the price tag for a proposed recreation park redevelopment project.
The plan, which was proposed to cost $12.7 million, now stands at $10.85 million after select board member Niko Papakonstantis suggested cutting some features that he said are “not vital to the initial stages of this project.”
The lower price tag would mean the elimination of an extra soccer field, an outdoor walking track, a parking lot on Wayside Drive and Fuller Lane, and other features inside that wouldn’t compromise the project, Papakonstantis said when he proposed the change at a public hearing last week.
The select board has voted 3 to 2 to recommend voters in March approve the project, which calls for the construction of a 26,000-square-foot facility that would expand the existing recreation center at 4 Hampton Road.
Under the plan, the recreation department’s second building on Court Street, which houses administrative offices and offers some programming, would be moved to the new facility, which has been described as a multigenerational community center to meet the needs of all residents from infants to seniors.
Planet Playground, which is located at the Hampton Road facility, also would be replaced with a new playground that would comply with rules under the Americans with Disabilities Act and be more “inclusive” of all children, according to Greg Bisson, the town’s parks and recreation director.
Bisson said he was “very comfortable” with the changes that were made to lower the cost.
While the outdoor track and additional soccer field were eliminated for now, he said they could still be phased in at some point in the future using grant money and donations to offset the cost.
“We’ll spread it out over a couple of years,” he said.
Bisson said the project would be a “step in the right direction.”
“This project, I think, will improve what we can do. Right now we have our hands tied for any type of programming,” he said, adding that the expanded facility would likely serve the town well for at least the next 50 years.
While supporters of the project insist it’s long overdue and improving the town’s recreational facilities should be a priority to accommodate more youth and adult programs, opponents have expressed concerns about the cost and other aspects, including traffic, that could negatively impact neighbors.
Andrew Hirst, who lives at 5 Wayside Drive, voiced concerns about how seniors like him and others can afford another tax increase.
“We don’t get raises. We live on a set income,” he said at the hearing on the proposal.
Select board member Anne Surman said she applauded efforts to reduce the cost, but still argued that it was more costly than expected and that there are other needs.
“To me this particular one is not vetted properly,” she said.
The project is among the proposed warrant articles up for debate at the town’s deliberative session to be held Saturday, Feb. 1, beginning at 9 a.m. at Exeter High School.