Exeter’s Swasey Parkway will remain closed to vehicles until at least March 22 to allow visitors to continue their one-way socially distanced strolls through the park that’s become a popular spot during the pandemic.
The select board voted Monday to extend the closure that went into effect shortly after COVID-19 cases began spiking and the town, like many other communities, looked for a way to encourage outdoor recreation while keeping people safe.
“The purpose of closing it down was to give more freedom to walk,” select board member Julie Gilman said.
The downtown parkway is located along the Squamscott River. Drivers can pass through the parkway and stop for picnics and other activities in the grassy areas or take walks along the paved walkway at the river’s edge.
The parkway was a gift to the town from Ambrose Swasey in 1929 and was meant to be a place open to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
The temporary closure allowed for the creation of a one-way walking route for visitors who can enter at one end, walk along the walkway to the opposite end, then turn around and use the roadway that runs parallel to walk back.
The route is designed to keep people from passing one another.
Signs reminding visitors to remain at least 6 feet apart are also posted.
Town Manager Russ Dean told the select board that he had recently heard from someone who was interested in reopening the parkway, but board members agreed that it was best to keep it closed until March 22 and revisit the issue at that time.
The board has been monitoring the community spread of COVID-19 and has extended the parkway closure several times.
The parkway is plowed during the winter and can still be plowed even though it’s closed.
“The barriers are easy to move,” Public Works Director Jennifer Perry said.
Select board Chairman Niko Papakonstantis stressed the importance of keeping it plowed, saying it’s a public safety issue.