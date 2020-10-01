Although it has taken longer than expected, an extensive transformation at the Nashua Police Athletic League should be complete by the end of the month, according to organizers.
Building on Hope, a community organization that offers improvements to non-profit facilities, announced last year that Nashua PAL was selected among 15 non-profit organizations for its newest restoration initiative.
“Typically, we do the actual renovation in about 10 days,” said Karen Van Der Beken, co-chair of Building on Hope.
However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project’s schedule had to be drastically adjusted, she said.
“We are still very committed to this project. It is very slow, but we are making progress,” explained Van Der Beken.
The PAL facility at Youth Safe Haven, 52 Ash St., has been nearly gutted and is in the process of being completely renovated.
Normally, a crew of about 100 volunteers will work on the site for 10 days. To accommodate social distancing, the PAL project is instead being completed by small crews working inside of the building at different times.
This past weekend, Optiline Enterprises of Nashua offered a team of about 35 volunteers to install drywall inside of the facility. The interior is now ready for paint, said Van Der Beken.
“Nashua PAL deserves this renovation. They are a great resource for the city of Nashua,” she added.
In a separate initiative, ReVision Energy recently installed a 49-panel rooftop solar array on the Nashua PAL building. The 16-kilowatt solar energy system was completed about two weeks ago.
The $50,000 solar project was installed, free of charge, on the 103-year-old building in the Tree Streets neighborhood.
“We were really thrilled that the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation provided the lead donation and then ReVision raised the rest of the money through direct donations and through one of our customers who wanted to support the non-profit,” said Dan Weeks, a Nashua resident and director at ReVision Energy.
He projects that the new solar array will offset nearly 20,000 pounds of carbon pollution annually and save Nashua PAL more than $100,000 in electricity costs throughout the next 25 years.
“When solar became a reality for us, it was a great synergy with the renovation project we have going,” Shaun Nelson, executive director of Nashua PAL, said in a statement. “The concept of adding a component to the physical building where our kids come in every day, where they can be reminded that they’re part of this bigger picture, lines up with everything we’re trying to teach them.”
Children have a big stake in creating a healthy, livable planet, agreed Weeks, adding more young people are needed to join the trades and pursue electrician jobs in order for the solar industry to flourish.
“We hope to keep doing projects like this and welcome ideas from the community on how we can help remove the barriers to solar,” added Weeks.
Founded in 1989, Nashua PAL currently serves more than 2,000 area youth and offers about 16 different programs focusing on homework tutoring, computer learning, football and spirit programs and other initiatives highlighting healthy fitness and educational activities.