Mourners paid their respects Thursday evening to a popular Dover businessman who lost his battle with cancer.
Amer Fakhoury, 57, was the owner of Little Lebanon To Go on Central Avenue. He passed away at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston on Monday surrounded by his wife, Micheline, and their four daughters.
“He was a good man. He was a great father and great husband,” said Rev. Elie Mikhael, the pastor at St. Anthony Maronite Church in Lawrence, Mass., before he went into Wiggin-Purdy Funeral Home in Dover.
During a family vacation to his native Lebanon in September 2019, Fakhoury was taken into custody and accused of being a senior warden in the notorious Khiam Prison during the 1980s and 1990s.
It was the first time Fakhoury had returned to Lebanon after fleeing 20 years ago due to threats directed at members of the South Lebanese Army, of which he was a part.
Fakhoury was tortured and held hostage by Hezbollah, a Shiite Muslim political party and military group. He was allegedly given Epstein-Barr virus and developed stage 4 lymphoma while being detained.
Fakhoury’s daughters, his attorney Celine Atallah and U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, fought for his release.
Last February, Shaheen and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced bipartisan legislation creating sanctions to impose visa bans and freeze assets for anyone involved in the detention of Fakhoury. A court found that the 10-year statute of limitations on the charges had expired and dismissed them in March.
Fakhoury was flown from Beirut aboard a U.S. Marine V-22 Osprey from the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan before being taken to the U.S. Navy weapons base on the Greek Island of Crete. He was then taken back to Dover, according to Fox News.
Fox News, which is regularly watched by President Donald Trump, picked up on the case and had been following its developments through coverage on shows such as “Fox & Friends.”
Trump announced Fakhoury’s return home during a coronavirus task force briefing in March, calling the success in bringing the American citizen home “very big.”
According to his obituary, Fakhoury grew up in Jdaydet Marjeyoun, a village in southern Lebanon.
Fakhoury enjoyed music, poetry and was well-read. He loved singing and his favorite days were Sundays because he got to spend time with his family, according to his obituary.
Fakhoury was proud to be part of the Dover community. His last public Facebook post showed a rally held in his support while he was detained.
“Proud to be part of this lovely community. Thank you New Hampshire and thank you Dover,” Fakhoury wrote on April 25.
Little Lebanon To Go will not reopen.
Funeral services will be held on Friday morning at 11 a.m. Seating is limited to 40 people inside Saint George Maronite Church in Dover.