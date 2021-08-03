Block parties across the state for National Night Out drew hundreds of families looking to get outside on a beautiful summer evening.
In Manchester’s riverside Arms Park, more than 100 people milled around between community groups’ tables and taking in demonstrations from the Manchester Police Department.
Children clambered into a SWAT vehicle, stared intently as an officer maneuvered a robotic arm, and watched as officers and state troopers navigated obstacle courses on motorcycles, and showed off police dogs’ skills.
“It’s always great to see what’s happening in the community,” said Nancy Martineau of Manchester.
“And see the cool gadgets the police have,” added her husband Roger Martineau. Sons Thomas, 13, and Colin, 10, liked the Boy Scouts’ archery and BB gun ranges.
Anne Crawford of Manchester said her sons Mathiang and Kedar Marial Majak loved the shooting ranges too. Crawford said she has been trying to get them out of the house and out to more community events after all the time spent at home over the last year.
Thirty-two New Hampshire cities and towns hosted National Night Out events this year. The National Night Out organization estimated 35 million people attended events around the country on Tuesday.
National Night Out events are meant not just to bring people together, but to foster closer relationships between police departments and their communities. Perhaps the most powerful community relations tool in the Manchester Police Department arsenal was deployed on Tuesday evening: Patch the comfort dog. The affable black Labrador drew a throng as he sauntered around Arms Park.
Several families said part of what brought them to the National Night Out block party was to show their children that police officers can be friendly, and to foster good feelings about police.
That’s part of what drew Linda St. Louis of Manchester to the block party with her family, she said. That, and getting out as much as possible this summer — even if the family still has to stay close to home with COVID-19 still making travel feel a little dicey. St. Louis said the summer has involved lots of community events and camping so far.
Helene Burke of Manchester, attending with her family and 9-month-old grandson, said she was glad for a chance to get outside after rain soaked most of July in southern New Hampshire.
As the sun started to dip toward the riverside mill buildings, she smiled.