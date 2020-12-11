As a nurse at Exeter Hospital, Rachel Frost spent the last several months caring for patients battling COVID-19.
Now her family, friends and co-workers are mourning her death after she was killed in a rollover crash in Seabrook earlier this week.
“She loved her family. She loved her job. She was on the front lines every day saving lives, but nobody could save her,” said her sister, Emily Johonnett.
The 35-year-old Frost, who lived in Hampton, died on Dec. 8 when she failed to negotiate a curve on Railroad Avenue and her SUV hit a tree and rolled over, police said.
Her dog, Shimmer, survived the crash, which remains under investigation.
Frost was a nurse at hospitals on the Seacoast and most recently was employed at Exeter Hospital, where she worked with COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, according to her family.
Sarah Sheffield, a sister from Amesbury, Mass., described Frost as a strong and dynamic person.
“She was an amazing nurse. She would call us after work and have tears in her eyes and just say, ‘This is so hard. I was the last one to hold her hand.’ There were stories we couldn’t even imagine. It takes a special person to be able to do that,” she said.
Frost’s mother and a sister were also nurses.
Her sisters said she remained dedicated to her job throughout the pandemic and kept a close eye on her parents.
“She was very protective of our parents, making sure they were being safe and not being exposed,” Sheffield said.
Frost came from a close-knit family and adored her pets and other animals. She lost her dog, Noah, a couple of years ago and had recently adopted Shimmer.
“She just had a tender spot for animals. She loved being with her animals and hiking and being outside,” Sheffield said.
Frost also had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed traveling.
“As a family you go through these processes of grief and really, where I’m at right now, is wanting her story, wanting her life to bring about some type of positivity. I don’t want us to be sad forever. I’m thinking about how I can pay tribute to her life through my own. I know that she would want that, that good can come out of tragedy,” Sheffield said.
The family has received an outpouring of support since the accident. A GoFundMe fundraiser titled “In Memory of Rachel Frost” was created to help offset funeral expenses and had raised more than $17,000 as of Friday afternoon. The fundraiser can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y5xkoced.