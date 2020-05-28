The Nashua Transit System is getting three new energy-efficient vehicles, to replace the three oldest vehicles in its fleet. 

The city received a $356,046 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to replace two 2009 diesel vans, and a car used by supervisors that dates from 1999. The grant will pay for two gas-electric hybrid vans to replace the diesel-powered vans, and a new electric car and car-charging station to replace the 1999 car. 

Nashua got $1.1 million from the same grant program in 2018 to buy new hybrid buses. Nashua is the only New Hampshire city to get funding from the program. 

Tags

Thursday, May 28, 2020
Thursday, May 21, 2020
Tuesday, May 19, 2020