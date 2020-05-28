The Nashua Transit System is getting three new energy-efficient vehicles, to replace the three oldest vehicles in its fleet.
The city received a $356,046 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to replace two 2009 diesel vans, and a car used by supervisors that dates from 1999. The grant will pay for two gas-electric hybrid vans to replace the diesel-powered vans, and a new electric car and car-charging station to replace the 1999 car.
Nashua got $1.1 million from the same grant program in 2018 to buy new hybrid buses. Nashua is the only New Hampshire city to get funding from the program.