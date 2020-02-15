EAST KINGSTON — Frigid temperatures posed some challenges for firefighters as they battled a fire at a garage used by Bodwell’s Septic Service early Saturday morning.
Fire crews were called to 75 North Road around midnight after the fire broke out in the garage that houses trucks and equipment used by Bodwell’s, according to Fire Chief Ed Warren.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but Warren said it was not considered suspicious.
With temperatures in the single digits, Warren said East Kingston was forced to call in extra crews to help fight the fire as two water sources were unusable due to the extreme cold.
The garage, trucks and the equipment inside were a total loss, he said. A house located about 75 feet away on the property wasn’t damaged.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters cleared the scene shortly before 4 a.m.