RINDGE — The “Flags for Forgotten Heroes” display to raise awareness around the number of veterans, first responders and active duty members who die of suicide each month is returning to the Cathedral of the Pines this Sunday.
Daniel Colburn, who brought the flag display to the Cathedral of the Pines for the first time last summer, is organizing it again this year, he said Wednesday.
The 30-year-old Fitzwilliam man says that as the son of a Vietnam War veteran, honoring veterans and their sacrifice is his mission in life. Colburn works at Market Basket in Rindge, a town where he often makes his efforts.
He brought the display to the national war memorial last year by reaching out to the Flags for the Forgotten Heroes Project, which works with communities to set up a 30-day display of flags to represent the number of veterans who die of suicide every 30 days.
Last year that number was 22 a day, Colburn said, but it’s gone up this year.
“Last year the suicide rate went up. It went from 22 to 26 a day. That’s for veterans and active duty soldiers,” he said.
Last year that meant a display of 660 flags, but this year that will mean 780 flags.
Additionally, the display will include flags to call attention to the number of first responders who die of suicide each day.
Before the display goes up at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Colburn has organized a ceremony that will take place in the Cathedral’s outdoor sanctuary. The ceremony will include speakers from Gold Star Moms, local police and EMT workers, as well as veterans to speak on the subject of suicide, Colburn said.
Everyone should do their part by educating themselves about depression and post-traumatic stress disorder(PTSD) and take action, he said.
“My advice is just do your research, look for the symptoms of PTSD and try to encourage that person to get help. If they don’t want to get help I encourage you to call for help. They need an advocate,” he said.
The “Flags for Forgotten Heroes” ceremony will be held at noon on Sunday, with the installation of the flag display beginning at 1 p.m.
Cathedral of the Pines is located at 10 Hale Hill Road in Rindge.
The display will remain up for a month, and will be taken down on Aug. 9.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. The NAMI Helpline is 800-950-6264.