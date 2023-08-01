ALTON — As cleanup and road repairs continue from a downpour on July 16, and also from one this past Saturday, Paul LaRochelle is hopeful that the worst for his community has passed.
The chair of the Alton Board of Selectmen, LaRochelle on Tuesday said between the two rain events, the town has cumulatively received more than 9 inches of rain.
“Last Saturday, we had three inches of rain from between 4 and 7 p.m.,” he said, whereas on July 16, in the same amount of time, “It was close to between five and six inches of rain in a three-hour period which is devastating … like over a month’s worth of rain.”
In addition to damaging multiple town roads, like Halls Hill Road, the July 16 storm washed out a section of New Hampshire Route 11, just north of Alton Bay, and a section of NH Route 140, about a mile west of Alton Village.
Repairs to the former, which runs along the western shore of Lake Winnipesaukee, were finished by the NH Department of Transportation within days; the work on Route 140 is ongoing, and LaRochelle said he does not have a timeline for when the road will be open to the general public but expects it will be “another week or so.”
Route 140 is “technically closed,” said LaRochelle, but it is passable and local residents have been using it. LaRochelle asked drivers to respect the road closure because every time a vehicle rolls over the roadway it creates wear that exacerbates and delays the repairs, which eventually will include laying down a new asphalt surface.
He said there are alternate routes for every road that has been damaged, be it a state or local road, but conceded that some of those detours, like Route 140, are long.
Regardless, “We’ve been doing very well since the big storm on the 16th when it was approximately 40 roads that had some sort of damage, with about nine roads that were really bad, but we’re getting caught up,” said LaRochelle.
“But we did have some more damage as of last Saturday,” he continued, “and right now we’re doing a lot of damage control to make the roads passable.”
As he observed after the July 16 rain event, LaRochelle said the damage to Route 140 was the most extensive since the March 13, 1996 failure of the Meadow Pond Dam. A person died when the dam broke, but no one has been injured in the storms of 2023.
“It’s been a tough go of things. This time around we’ve seen a high number of rain incidents. We’re breaking records with the downfall of rain. We’ve seen roads wash out before but not as many at the same time,” said LaRochelle.
“We have had a few basements with water and those are being taken care of by the residents, but for the most part, the damage has been pretty much to roads and driveways and entrances to the roads.”
Because there are ways around the damaged parts of Alton, LaRochelle said he has not seen any negative impacts on seasonal visitors.
“They’ve still been able to get to their properties and been able to do their vacationing.”
Representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency have been to Alton since the July 16 storm, said LaRochelle, but he didn’t know whether Alton qualified for federal relief funds, nor how they could be used if awarded.
“We’re trying to make sure everything is rebuilt very carefully and do the best we can with everything we’re restoring,” said LaRochelle. He said the long-range weather forecast for Alton is a good one.
“It looks like we seem to have finally broken that weather pattern and we’re going to be in normal conditions for August and, hopefully, that’s the trend for the rest of summer” and into fall, too, particularly October and November, which are traditionally rainy, LaRochelle explained.
Repairs were also underway in neighboring Barnstead, which on the town website reported that as of Tuesday, three roads — Bartlett, North and Blueberry — remained closed while Narrows Road was partially open.