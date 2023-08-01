Route 140

NH Route 140 in Alton sustained major damage during a July 16 downpour. Despite being posted as “closed,” the road was being driven upon Tuesday, mostly by local residents.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

ALTON — As cleanup and road repairs continue from a downpour on July 16, and also from one this past Saturday, Paul LaRochelle is hopeful that the worst for his community has passed.

The chair of the Alton Board of Selectmen, LaRochelle on Tuesday said between the two rain events, the town has cumulatively received more than 9 inches of rain.