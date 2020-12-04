An 81-year-old former Derry man has died just a few months after murder charges against him were dismissed when he was found incompetent to stand trial in the shooting death of his wife.
Roderick J. Munstis died on Nov. 20, according to an obituary posted by the Cremation Society of New Hampshire.
At the time of his death, Munstis was living in the state-run Glencliff Home for the Elderly in Glencliff, a village located in the White Mountains.
Munstis was in the state’s custody and had been ordered to reside at Glencliff Home, which serves the state’s developmentally disabled and mentally ill population in a home-like atmosphere and provides long-term medical care and psychiatric services.
Munstis had faced two alternative counts of second-degree murder after his 74-year-old wife, Ellen, was shot multiple times inside their home at 151 Bypass 28 in Derry on Aug. 9, 2019.
Police had responded to the couple’s home after Munstis called 911 and reported that he had just shot his wife and that she was dead.
Munstis was considered one of the oldest defendants ever charged with murder in New Hampshire, but in August a Rockingham County Superior Court judge agreed to dismiss the murder charges after state prosecutors determined that he was incompetent and suffered from cognitive deficits and confusion.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati had maintained that the criminal case couldn’t proceed due to Munstis' incompetency and lack of restorability.
Agati was unaware of Munstis' death when contacted Friday, but said Munstis had “long-term ailments he was battling.”
His cause of death wasn’t immediately known. The obituary was one line that stated only his date of birth, death and residency in Glencliff.
Agati also was not aware of the status regarding an investigation into an explosion that destroyed the Munstis residence a couple of weeks after the murder.
The state Fire Marshal’s office had been investigating the blaze. At the time, Munstis was being held at the Rockingham County jail.
Neighbors had reported hearing loud popping sounds that they believed were from ammunition firing off inside the residence.