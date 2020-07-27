A Merrimack businessman is hoping to convert the former Merrimack Vision Center site into an apartment building.
Chris Ross approached town planners last week with a proposal to gut the existing building at 401 Daniel Webster Highway and create 12, one-bedroom apartment units there.
“In 2002 I bought this building with everything I had and rehabbed it from the ground up. I stripped it down to the frame and I invested my life saving,” said Ross.
With retail tenants coming and going from the site since that time, Ross said there has been a lot of wear and tear on the property, adding the current parking configuration is not sufficient for the amount of vehicles utilizing the commercial site.
Now, with the building vacant, Ross said he would like to transform the property into 12 short-term rental apartments that could potentially be utilized by customers of Synergy Self Storage next door, which he owns. According to Ross, there are storage customers who are in need of short-term housing while they sell their home and wait to close on a new house.
“This is one of the few historical properties left in Merrimack,” Ross said. However, Ross is asking the planning board to waive the formal site plan review process, arguing he is only asking for a small bump-out addition, explaining the zoning board has already granted the necessary variance to permit a density of 12 apartment units in the town’s limited commercial district.
Several planning board members said that while they support the new project, a full site plan is necessary to move forward.
“I think you have a great idea, I really do,” said Bill Boyd, a town councilor and planning board member. Still, Boyd said the original design of the site is being amended and requires a site plan review.
“I don’t want to be dragged down this long road with site plan review and everything else for a brand new development. We are offering to spend over $1 million rehabbing this building all over again,” said Ross. Ross acknowledged that he has reservations about the site plan process, and might be inclined to just move forward with a commercial tenant since he already has someone interested.
For a $1 million project, planning board chairman Robert Best said it would likely be in the best interest of the owner to conduct a quality site plan. Some level of review is necessary by the planning board to guarantee that applicants are in compliance with town regulations, explained Best.
“I would like to see my vision come forth. I think it would benefit the property, and I think it would benefit the town,” Ross said of the proposed apartment building. Best echoed that sentiment, explaining the need for housing is great in Merrimack and throughout the state. However, Best did raise some concerns about the short-term lease options, stressing there have been challenges associated with some of the town’s existing short stay hotels.
Ross said the apartments would be maintained by Synergy Self Storage, adding the average stay would likely be six months, although he would not be opposed to keeping a tenant for a year or two years. Town planners may revisit the issue in August if Ross decides to pursue the project further.