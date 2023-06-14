NASHUA — For the first time since he won the 2015 mayoral election by defeating challenger Chris Williams, Mayor Jim Donchess will face at least one opponent come this year’s Nov. 7 municipal election.
Mike Soucy, a Nashua native and former city firefighter, police officer and ward alderman, this week announced his intention to run for mayor, making his bid official by delivering the required paperwork to the City Hall office of City Clerk Daniel Healey.
Soucy and his fiscal agent, Tom Lanzara, filed for office on Tuesday, a day after the filing period opened. The filing period closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 23.
Soucy, who served in the U.S. Army, joined Nashua Fire Rescue upon his return then became a Nashua police officer for the next 20 years. He served five of those years as the department’s Police Athletic League (PAL) director, and also spent five years as a school resource officer.
A one-term alderman for Ward 5, Soucy served a four-year term on the Fire Commission, and is currently in his second term as a Hillsborough county commissioner.
He describes himself as a fiscal conservative who, if elected, would pay close attention to city spending and the city’s property tax rate.
Soucy credits his years of service as a city employee and membership on local and regional boards for his ability to “bring real-world experience to the job” of mayor.
Describing himself as a “pragmatic” individual able to work alongside elected officials and community leaders, Soucy said that if elected, he would bring with him three chief goals: fiscal conservatism, government transparency and the need for constituents to be treated with more respect.