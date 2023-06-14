NASHUA — For the first time since he won the 2015 mayoral election by defeating challenger Chris Williams, Mayor Jim Donchess will face at least one opponent come this year’s Nov. 7 municipal election.

Mike Soucy, a Nashua native and former city firefighter, police officer and ward alderman, this week announced his intention to run for mayor, making his bid official by delivering the required paperwork to the City Hall office of City Clerk Daniel Healey.

Photo: 230615-news-soucyfilesnashuamayor

SOUCY