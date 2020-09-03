BEDFORD — A 238-apartment complex off South River Road described to the town’s planning board this week is the fourth major residential development proposed in recent years, a matter of growing concern to many residents.
The proposal, Sebbins Brook Crossing, includes three four-story buildings on 25 acres across South River Road from Iron Horse Drive, north of the Raymond Wieczorek Drive interchange.
“We are proposing a mixed-use project,” said Mark Woglom of Opechee Corp., the design and construction management firm representing the applicants, Circle Drive Associates.
The first phase of the development includes two four-story workforce housing apartment buildings with 71 units each, as well as a four-story building with 96 units for residents 55 and up.
“Phase two of this development would be a commercial development. At this junction there are no proposed uses,” Woglom said.
Mark Connors, the town’s assistant planning director, said Sebbins Brook “would “help address a significant regional need for additional housing, particularly for workforce housing.”
Connors said planning officials need to consider whether the proposal will help or hinder the town’s economic development efforts, especially in light of its location in the town’s Performance Zone along South River Road.
“Bedford has a limited area of remaining land available for new commercial development, and the Performance Zone is the most productive in generating commercial tax revenue.”
Still, Woglom said, “This is a really great site for mixed-use development of this sort. It has great highway access.”
Projects and pushback
Currently 133 apartments are under construction at the old Wayfarer Inn site along South River Road, and some clearing already has taken place in preparation for the construction of 93 apartments off Route 101 behind Bedford High School.
In addition, the board is expected to vote Sept. 14 on whether to allow the Market and Main development along South River Road to construct its proposed 200 luxury apartments.
The projects have not gone over well with many residents.
A citizen petition opposing the construction of more apartments in Bedford was created.
Several zoning changes were approved at the polls, including granting permission for workforce housing developments in the Performance Zone along South River Road but prohibiting them in the commercial and office districts.
Local zoning now restricts workforce housing to no more than 12 units per building, meaning waivers would need to be granted for the Sebbins Brook Crossing project.
Planning Board member Matt Sullivan noted that residential use is not permitted within the Performance Zone, which is why waivers have been necessary for similar projects, such as the apartments at the old Wayfarer parcel near Whole Foods Market.
Although the zoning ordinance that restricts workforce housing development to no more than 12 units is a new regulation adopted recently by Bedford voters, that doesn’t discount the seriousness of the restriction, he said.
Connors agreed that there are several large, multi-family buildings currently in the Performance Zone. Still, he said in a memo to the planning board that the applicant could incorporate additional measures to mitigate the scale of the proposed apartment buildings.
Town planners have already raised concerns about whether all of the new development in Bedford will result in the need for a new fire station or ladder truck, especially given the height of some of the new buildings. An estimated $566,000 in impact fees is estimated for the new development.
The new apartments, if approved, will be energy efficient and offer electric doors at all entrances and exits, as well as radio-frequency identification sensors at the elevators so that residents do not have to touch any door handles or buttons in light of COVID-19 concerns, according to Woglom.