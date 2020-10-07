FREMONT -- The school board has apologized for violating the state’s Right-to-Know law when members met privately to discuss three candidates under consideration to fill an open seat on the board.
At a meeting Tuesday, chairman Gregory Fraize said he was sorry for the way the board handled the discussion of the candidates who were seeking to replace Lisa Marggraf after her recent resignation.
“We may have gone awry,” he said.
The apology followed a board meeting on Sept. 22 when the three candidates -- Kris Diamond, Sara Lundquist and Brittany Thompson -- were interviewed publicly before the board voted to enter a nonpublic session.
While behind closed doors, members shared their thoughts on the qualifications of each candidate.
Fraize said the reason the board held the discussions in nonpublic session was to protect the reputations of the candidates, but under the Right-to-Know law, the appointment of a member to an elected board must take place in public.
“I apologize that we didn’t do that in public,” he said.
The law, RSA 91-A, only allows the hiring of a public employee to be done privately.
Former New Hampshire Attorney General Joseph Foster made the law clear in a memorandum he issued in 2015.
“Filling a vacancy of an elected or appointed public office is an ‘appointment’ and is not the ‘hiring’ of a public employee. Interviews and deliberation on filling a vacancy in an elected office therefore must occur in public session,” the memo said.
Board member Emily Phillips said no vote on an appointment was taken during their nonpublic session, but it appears they wouldn’t have had a majority vote to decide on a candidate at the time as Phillips and member Gordon Muench were supporting Diamond while Fraize and member Amy Leslie backed Thompson, the only candidate with previous school board experience.
If the four board members were unable to agree on a candidate to fill the fifth seat, the decision would have been made by the board of selectmen, according to state law.
During Tuesday’s public meeting, the board recapped their deliberations held in the nonpublic session and their reasons for supporting certain candidates.
Phillips and Muench changed their minds and voted unanimously with Fraize and Leslie to support the appointment of Thompson, who will fill the seat until March, when voters will elect someone to serve for the two years remaining in the three-year term.