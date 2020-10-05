Trick-or-treating in the Gate City has been given the green light following a meeting Monday with local leaders.
Nashua Police Chief Mike Carignan met with Mayor Jim Donchess and representatives from the city’s health department and public works division to discuss how to proceed with the Halloween tradition.
“Obviously, if it were to put kids in danger, the decision would be no. But, in talking with the health department, the risks are minimal if people follow the guidelines and rules,” said Carignan.
City officials will work to educate the public on the best ways to participate in trick-or-treating events later this month, which will include guidelines on how to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
“The numbers look low. I think we can do it safely,” said the chief. “We are going to try to push the message that focuses on health.”
Carignan said he is pleased with the decision, explaining many children — and adults — look forward to the holiday festivities. It will be important, however, to remain socially distant, wear face masks and use hand sanitizer frequently, he added.
Several surrounding communities have also decided to permit trick-or-treating this year, despite the pandemic.
“Amherst is encouraging folks who want to trick-or-treat to do so in their own neighborhood and not in the Amherst Village. In years past, Amherst Village has been a popular destination for trick-or-treating and we can see up to 2,000 trick-or-treaters on Halloween from both Amherst and surrounding towns,” said recreation director Craig Fraley. “By trick-or-treating in your own neighborhood, we do ask that people from outside of Amherst also follow this and stay in their own towns and neighborhoods.”
Fraley is encouraging participants to follow Halloween guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the state’s event guidelines.
Goffstown, Merrimack and Bedford have also recently announced that they will move forward with trick-or-treating in their communities as well.
The Merrimack Police Department is urging participants to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by taking necessary precautions.
“We hope everyone has a great time. Let’s all do our part and make this a safe and fun event,” the police department said in a statement, reminding families who do not want to participate to leave their exterior lights off.
In Goffstown, Town Administrator Derek Horne said it will be important for people who are not feeling well to stay home and refrain from distributing candy to visitors.
“The town of Goffstown is encouraging individuals to find safe ways to celebrate Halloween and hand out treats. Those who are at greatest risk of severe illness are encouraged to avoid high risk activities,” Horne said in a release.