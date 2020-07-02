With restrictions in place, the Nashua Public Library and portions of Nashua City Hall will reopen on Monday.
“We are really excited to be reopening our doors,” Library Director Jennifer McCormack said.
The city library has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although the facility began offering curbside pickup of books and other materials on June 1.
The reopening of the library will require that all patrons wear masks when entering the building, and a maximum of 23 patrons will be allowed in the building at a time.
“It is going to feel a little disappointing to people because some of the space they are used to utilizing is temporarily closed. The children and teen rooms are closed, as well as the meeting rooms, which is a real loss for the community,” McCormack said.
Still, she is pleased that the library is open with limited capacity. More than 1,000 patrons have taken advantage of the curbside pickup over the past month, which shows how important the facility is to city residents, said McCormack, noting some families have taken out more than 30 books at a time.
Although the children’s room has yet to open, there will be a selection of books for children to browse. Six public computers will also be available for use at the library, McCormack said.
“We will keep reviewing these restrictions, so things may change in August,” she added.
Nashua City Hall, which has been closed since March 18, will reopen its motor vehicle department and assessing division on Monday.
“We are continuing to plan to reopen at least to a certain number of people every day,” Mayor Jim Donchess said.
Automobile registrations will temporarily be handled in the auditorium on the third floor of city hall, according to Donchess, who said funds from the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery are being used to rebuild the area so there is greater separation between employees and the public.
The city clerk’s office is also being updated to minimize the risk of infection in an area where there is significant interaction with customers, he said.
“A limited number of people will be allowed into city hall at all times to ensure the health and safety of all. Face masks will be provided to those who do not have one,” according to a release from the mayor’s office.
The community health department is providing limited services by appointment only through its mobile clinic van. In addition, the welfare department is processing applications for assistance through telephone interviews; in-person visits are available on a limited basis by appointment only, said the release.