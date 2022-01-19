Almost eight years into his tenure as Gilford’s police chief, Anthony Burpee Bean is on paid administrative leave and the town isn’t saying why.
Scott J. Dunn, Gilford’s town administrator, in an e-mail Tuesday said Bean Burpee, who began serving as chief on June 1, 2014, was placed on leave on Jan. 10. The chief earns $102,123 annually, said Dunn.
In response to who might be investigating Bean Burpee and why, Dunn replied “I regret that I cannot comment.” In general, New Hampshire municipalities do not comment on what, by law, are protected as “personnel matters,” nor do investigative agencies comment on pending investigations, even to simply confirm or deny them.
Deputy Chief Kris Kelley is in command of the police department, said Dunn, who when asked, said the board of selectmen has not scheduled a hearing on Bean Burpee’s being placed on administrative leave, nor has Burpee Bean requested such a hearing.
He began his law-enforcement career in 1995 as a correctional officer with the Cumberland County, Maine, Sheriff’s Office.
In 1998, Bean Burpee joined the Town of Kennebunk, Maine as a patrol officer and rose to become a lieutenant in the police department.
Among the first gay police chiefs in New Hampshire, Bean Burpee, in a June 17, 2014 article in the New Hampshire Union Leader, said “I’m here to be the chief of police, not to talk about gay rights.” He acknowledged, though, that he was “fortunate to come from one state with legal gay marriage to another.”
Bean Burpee was preceded as Gilford’s police chief by Kevin Keenan, who resigned in November 2013 after admitting he had an extramarital relationship with a subordinate. Keenan was preceded by John Markland, who resigned in September 2011 after 6.5 years on the job.