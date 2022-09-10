NEWMARKET — With rents ticking up seemingly by the minute, a group of tenants around the state are starting to band together. They demonstrated Saturday to draw attention to their own steep rent increases, and gathered other people who might be interested in advocating for renters' interests in Concord.
About 15 people gathered on Newmarket's Main Street Saturday morning to chant and wave neon signs that described their rent increases. Drivers stopped to honk their horns.
The small demonstration was the first for a group of renters who are gathering to talk about their shared troubles, and to figure out what to do. The group is working with the Granite State Tenants' Organization, getting help from organizers from progressive advocacy groups Rights and Democracy New Hampshire and the Granite State Organizing Project.
Unlike some tenants' organizations that organize actions like rent strikes or other actions against particular landlords, tenant-organizer Sean Hogan said he sees the purpose of this tenants' group as a force to change policies to make renting a less-insecure state of existence.
"I’m interested in building a larger tenant's association so that we can have a little bit of lobbying strength for pro-tenant policies," Hogan said, to balance the power of advocacy groups like the New Hampshire Property Owners Association.
Hogan isn't looking for anything as radical as rent control, but maybe something more like a "right of first purchase," where a landlord selling a property would have to offer existing tenants the chance to buy the building cooperatively, before putting the building out on the open market.
But Hogan is not sure how much longer he will stay in the state. The difficulty finding an affordable home will likely mean he and his wife will leave New Hampshire.
State Rep. Ellen Read, who helped convene some of the Newmarket tenants this year, has introduced other measures such as a bill to require municipalities to allow small apartment buildings in residential zones, and a committee to study how easy or difficult it is for people with pets to find apartments that will accept their animals.
Local policies will be important too, Hogan said. While some Seacoast towns like Dover have moved to allow small apartment buildings to be constructed in residential zones, and allow for accessory dwelling units such as small apartments in a garage or other outbuilding, Hogan said Newmarket zoning regulations still make it difficult to build new apartments.
Renter Melissa Belair of Newmarket said she wanted to get active in tenant organizing because she worried about rent increases in her senior-living community, and about landlords who might choose not to make repairs if they can't increase rent. She also sees other seniors accepting rent increases they can't really afford because they so fear homelessness -- and some are skimping on food and medications, she said.
But those worries give Belair energy, she said.
“When somebody makes me afraid, I get mad,” Belair said.
Most of the tenants protesting in Newmarket Saturday live, or used to live, in buildings owned by Condor Capital, a company controlled by Ben Stebbins. One couple, who asked not to be named because they still live in the building, said their rent increased by $1,000 per month after Stebbins purchased the building.
Stebbins explained that since he started buying property about six months ago, he had to make major repairs after decades of neglect. He said he has spent thousands on a fire panel inspection, repairing the roof, replacing the main stairs and buying new energy-efficient refrigerators for all the units. The rent increases support that work, he said, though many tenants were skeptical Saturday.
Stebbins said he worked with some tenants to hold off on increasing the rent on their apartments until they found other places to live, or made other arrangements. He said he was willing to work with individual tenants, but said he was skeptical of a tenants' organization, and wary of Read's involvement.
Stebbins said he still considered himself part of the community on the Seacoast. He said out-of-state property management companies call with offers to buy his buildings almost every week.
“This seems to be a feeding frenzy that’s happening," said tenant Hogan.