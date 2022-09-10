Renters demonstrate in Newmarket
Members of the Granite State Tenants Organization demonstrate on Newmarket's Main Street on Sept. 10, 2022. 

 By Josie Albertson-Grove Union Leader Staff

NEWMARKET — With rents ticking up seemingly by the minute, a group of tenants around the state are starting to band together. They demonstrated Saturday to draw attention to their own steep rent increases, and gathered other people who might be interested in advocating for renters' interests in Concord.

About 15 people gathered on Newmarket's Main Street Saturday morning to chant and wave neon signs that described their rent increases. Drivers stopped to honk their horns. 