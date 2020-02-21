SALEM -- Sen. Maggie Hassan met with residents at a cafe Friday afternoon to discuss the high costs of prescription medication.
Jessica Wachsman of Salem told Hassan the medication to treat her 16-year-old daughter’s serious illness costs $10,000 per month. With insurance, she still needs to pay $4,000 each month.
“The medication she is on has been around since the 1980s,” Wachsman said.
Her daughter needs to get extensive blood work done with each hospital visit, and that costs about $1,000 each time. Wachsman estimates she brought her daughter to 19 doctor appointments in a three-month period last year.
Pepper Nappo-Mead of Derry said a simple epinephrine auto-injector for bee stings costs about $550 out-of-pocket. She went without buying one for a while, until she found a coupon that reduced the price.
“It took a while, and I did end up finding a coupon for it, but it was still insane,” Nappo-Mead said.
Hassan said a bill she supports and has worked on in the Senate Finance Committee would set an annual cap of $3,100 for an individual’s total out-of-pocket prescription drug costs, and penalize pharmaceutical companies for raising prices faster than the rate of inflation.
“It will have a ripple effect through the pharmaceutical industry,” Hassan said.
It’s estimated the bill will save Medicare beneficiaries about $30 billion in premiums and out-of-pocket costs, and save taxpayers $100 billion in Medicare and Medicaid spending over 10 years.
Hassan’s office describes the bill as bipartisan, with the White House endorsing the plan, but Hassan said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to bring it to the floor for a vote.
Hassan’s office said the authors of the bill are trying to get more Republican support to encourage Republican leadership to put it on the agenda.
Hassan said another bill that will address the issue of surprise medical bills is moving along with strong bipartisan support. The House recently released some updated language, Hassan said. The bill would ensure there would be no surprise medical bills after a visit with an in-network provider or in an emergency room, she said.
The most recent bipartisan compromise, which hasn’t been formally introduced with any cosponsors yet, takes a hybrid approach to settling payment disputes with automatic payments to providers and an option to go to arbitration, which was a feature of Hassan’s original bill, according to Hassan’s office.
“The good news is there’s bipartisan support for getting the patients out of the middle of it,” Hassan said.
Wachsman said she also wants to see more affordable medical plans for small businesses to insure their employees. It’s her job to research the plans for her employer, which for nine employees spends about $7,000 in premiums.
She said for businesses that size, insurance providers take the age of individual employees into account and the older the employee gets, the higher the costs grow.
Hassan took notes about what the residents told her. Hassan has been listening to what voters say about the high costs of prescription medication with similar meetings over the past couple of years, with stops in Concord, Peterborough and Portsmouth, according to a staff member.