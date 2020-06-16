LACONIA – The company working to complete a hazardous materials assessment of the buildings on the former Laconia State School campus has completed about 65% of the job and has not discovered anything unexpected.
A representative of RPF Environmental Inc., the contractor performing the work, told members of the Lakeshore Planning Commission on Tuesday that the field work on nine buildings, except for the roofing materials, has been completed. Work has started on nine other buildings. The brick buildings that could most likely be renovated for future use, including Blood, Pease, Felker and Baker, will be done last.
In response to questions by Commissioner Robert Cheney, RPF reported that asbestos, lead paint, PCBs and mold are the primary hazardous materials found. PCB levels have tested from trace amounts to greater than 5PPM, a level that falls in the unacceptable use category.
If PCPs were found in the window caulk, for example, and the contaminant had not leached into the substrate, the building could be renovated for use if all of the windows were removed.
RPF suggested that, as it prepares their draft report, it would be beneficial if the commission would share the potential future uses of the various buildings.
Commissioner Gino Baroni said he didn’t want the report to contain only what he termed presumptive options A & B, but rather to offer flexibility if development plans change after the document is completed.
During its Monday meeting held remotely via Zoom, the commission voted unanimously to authorize Chairman George Bald and commissioners Baroni and Robert Cheney to meet with the state Department of Historic Resources to garner input on the Request for Proposals being drafted for a Historic Resources Phase 1A Survey.
The commission wants the work to be completed by the end of September so that development can start on the site, a likely reality if the $1 million Northern Borders Regional Commission grants, which the commission applied for in May, are awarded in October.
The matching grant would fund reconstruction of a stretch of the site’s failed utilities, paving the way for additional grant applications and state funding requests to help pay the cost of replacement of the utilities infrastructure, estimated at just over $18 million.
In other business on Monday, the commission learned that contractor NBBJ has completed the preliminary field work for wetlands delineation, including surveying the 225-acre site for the presence of vernal pools. No primary vernal pools were identified but three areas need further investigation as they may be classified as secondary vernal pools. The commission voted to amend NBBJ’s contract by paying an additional $38,000 for the work, which is needed for the panel to refine the redevelopment master plan and to enter into discussions with the city of Laconia about the impact of performance zoning and creation of a plan to divide the parcel.
Laconia City Planner Dean Trefethen said that while performance zoning offers relief from many local regulations, buffers from wetlands and vernal pools must be maintained.
In response to a question from Laconia Heritage Commission Chairman Jane Whitehead, Commissioner Baroni said, the historical resources survey will include an archaeological review. The commission will meet next on June 29 at 9 a.m.