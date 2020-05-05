Neighbors are voicing concerns about a proposal to construct a gas station and Dunkin’ Donuts along Runnells Bridge Road in Hollis.
The design plans, which are currently under review by the local planning board, include a 4,500-square-foot gas station and convenience store with a second-story apartment unit and Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru coffee shop, as well as a separate, 8,000-square-foot retail store on a 4.2-acre site.
Abutters to the property at 82 Runnells Bridge Road fear the project will create a significant increase in traffic.
“All of these cars are going to back up,” Marc Baril, of 78 Runnells Bridge Road, recently told the planning board.
Plans show a gas station and nearly 200 feet of queuing for vehicles in the coffee drive-thru lane, Baril said. He suggested that the drive-thru be eliminated from the plans, maintaining there will be a disruption to traffic flow if that remains.
While the new gas station, convenience store and coffee shop will generate new traffic trips, that number is relatively low, said Jason Hill, an engineer with TFMoran. He said that during the peak hour of the day, there will be an estimated 130 trips from motor vehicles.
“We have a plan that I think, and my client believes, is a preferred layout to proceed,” said Hill, explaining the project will be completed in two phases.
The land is owned by Team Yarmo Investments 1 LLC, and the applicant is Runnells Bridge Realty Trust.
Hill said multiple alternatives have been evaluated, and the plan has been revised to meet parking standards, setback requirements and increase the amount of green space.
According to the design plans, there will be 10 fueling positions and five gas pumps at the site. The coffee shop tenant has not yet been disclosed, but the hours of operation for the site will be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
“This whole development, I really do not appreciate,” Helena Briggs, of 100 Runnells Bridge Road, told town planners.
Bill Moseley, planning board chairman, said that there will be many public hearings on the project before a site plan is approved.
“They are going to need so much traffic to survive,” said Mark Archambault, owner of The Hatch convenience store across the street.
Archambault noted that there is already a gas station up the street, as well as a Dunkin’ Donuts in the center of town.
He said the new project will create massive gridlock along Runnells Bridge Road, claiming no one will be able to get in or out of the new complex because of the increase in traffic.