Ryan Gaspie gets a bag of goodies like the key to the Town of Hooksett as the North Manchester Hooksett Little League Majors celebrate their World Series experience in Williamsport, Pa., this summer at Donati Field in Hooksett in September. The town celebrates its bicentennial this year.
Thomas Roy/Union Leader file
Brick kilns are prominent featured in the Hooksett town seal.
The town of Hooksett began its bicentennial year on Jan. 1 with a First Day walk. The celebration continues Jan. 29 with a winter carnival – the latest of many activities leading up to the town’s 200th birthday celebration.
On July 2, to commemorate the official incorporation date in 1882, a day-long birthday celebration will feature a civil war encampment, the 39th Army Band, the Blues Brothers Band, speeches, displays, car show, civic groups, town picture and birthday cake and many other activities including fireworks.
“The Committee has worked for over the last year and a half planning the celebrations”, said Cassandra Brown, chair of the group, in a press release. “This will be a wonderful year to honor our towns history and we invite everyone to participate in the celebration.”
Other events will include the Town Council incorporating a bicentennial moment into meetings, along with the library, Heritage Commission, Historical Society and other civic groups hosting 200th themed activities.
Hooksett is home to over 14,000 people. Its rich 200-year history, including the 1936 flood, the changing landscape because of the interstate highway system, and its citizens who have served their country in times of war. Nathaniel Head, served as Hooksett’s only governor of New Hampshire from 1879 to 1881.
The following events also have been scheduled:
April 16: Lilac Crossing Dedication hosted by Cawley Jr Honor Society.
April 29: Concert Series Begins with the Boston Rovers.
May 5-May 8: Vietnam Moving Wall with an Opening Ceremony at 5:00pm on May 5, 2022.
May 6: Concert- Rich Dimare singing Sinatra.
May 13: Concert-60’s Invasion.
May 20: Concert- High Range.
May 21: Concert- The Magic of BJ Hickman.
May 29: Bicentennial Memorial Day Parade.
June 3: Concert- Whiskey Horse.
June 23: Comedy of Hooksett’s own Jamie Kalar.
June 24: Concert- New Legacy Swing.
Visit the Hooksett Bicentennial Celebration Facebook page and the Town Community Calendar for updates and events. Souvenirs will be available including a town passport, commemorative poster, and other bicentennial themed gifts.