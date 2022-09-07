Weeds grow tall in the vacant lot at the corner of Maple and Hanover streets in Manchester, where a developer’s plan for a new apartment building has been in contention with the city’s zoning board since 2019.
The New Hampshire Housing Appeals Board reversed Manchester’s denial of a building permit to build a 12-unit apartment building on a vacant lot at Hanover and Maple streets.
The city’s zoning board of adjustment in January denied a new hearing after attorney Roy Tilsley of Bernstein Shur Law Firm argued the board “erred when it denied the administrative appeal” last November.
The property owner, 324 Hanover Street, LLC, appealed to the housing board in February with a hearing being held in April. The board reversed the city’s decision to deny the building permit on June 27.
On Aug. 26, the housing appeals board denied the city’s motion for reconsideration. The city has 30 days to appeal the decision to the New Hampshire Supreme Court, according to the board.
A burned-out Victorian at 324 Hanover St. was torn down in 2019 after a fire on Dec. 7, 2017. The lot has been vacant since.
City Plans Examiner Karl Franck declined the permit filed Aug. 9 to construct the approved building, saying a zoning variance and construction period for the structure have expired. He said a new variance will be required.
A variance to rebuild the apartment building with the same footprint was granted on May 13, 2019. To meet the city’s zoning code, construction needed to start by Aug. 7 of that year and be completed within two years.
A new variance for a different building footprint was approved on Sept. 12, 2019, which Tilsley said did not include any such time conditions. The city argued the September variance was an amended version of the May variance.
Tilsley had previously argued a building permit needed to be pulled within two years of the second variance. The applicant filed the application for a building permit on Aug. 9, 2021, according to the appeals board’s decision.
“A plain reading of the record documents for the September variance shows that there is no nexus in the documents provided or representations made to the ZBA by the Applicant to tie the May variance to the September variance,” the decision reads.
“Taken as a whole, the documents submitted, together with the representations made by the applicant at the time the September variance was granted, supports that the September variance was intended to be a standalone approval.”
Michael Landry, Manchester’s deputy director of the Manchester Planning and Community Development Department, did not return a phone call seeking comment on Wednesday afternoon.
Tilsley said his clients will start construction after all the final appeals.
“We are looking forward to getting something on the site, which we think the city really needs,” he said in a phone interview.