Maple and Hanover
Weeds grow tall in the vacant lot at the corner of Maple and Hanover streets in Manchester, where a developer’s plan for a new apartment building has been in contention with the city’s zoning board since 2019.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER/FILE

The New Hampshire Housing Appeals Board reversed Manchester’s denial of a building permit to build a 12-unit apartment building on a vacant lot at Hanover and Maple streets.

The city’s zoning board of adjustment in January denied a new hearing after attorney Roy Tilsley of Bernstein Shur Law Firm argued the board “erred when it denied the administrative appeal” last November.