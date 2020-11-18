GILFORD – A recent plane crash at Laconia Municipal Airport may help solve a nearly decade-long missing person case.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a 1967 Mooney M20F registered to a Kingston resident “crashed into trees off the approach end of the runway” on Nov. 9.
The unnamed pilot and passenger sustained only minor injuries, although the aircraft was destroyed, according to published reports.
When airport employees were investigating the crash scene, they found human remains.
On Monday, Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee said his department is investigating, but foul play was not involved.
The remains will be transferred to a laboratory for DNA analysis, Bean Burpee said, but the results are not expected until January.
Bean Burpee said Gilford has one open, missing person case -- a 58-year old Gilford man who lived on Lake Shore Road. The man, who reportedly suffered from cognitive and medical issues, was reported missing in June 2011.