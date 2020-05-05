STARK -- The historic Blake Cemetery, which sits atop a 40-foot bluff, is being undermined by the Upper Ammonoosuc River, with gravestones and human remains perilously close to being washed away.
On Friday, state police recovered a human skull from the riverbank and sent it to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The Fish and Game Department’s dive team is planning to search for human remains and gravestones that may have washed into the river.
State Archaeologist Mark Doperalski, who was at the site Monday, said there appear to be between 30 and 50 graves in the town-owned cemetery, though there could be more that are unmarked. He said the burials took place between 1802 and 1927.
Among those laid to rest there are three veterans of the Revolutionary War. Those graves are four or five yards from the edge of the bluff, Doperalski estimated, and others are much closer.
The erosion eating at away at the bluff on which the Blake Cemetery perches is “something that’s been going on for a long time and is not unique to just rural areas,” said Doperalski.
Doperalski said he will recommend the town hire an archaeologist who is expert in the recovery of human remains.
He said he normally would recommend the graves be left in place, but given the degradation of the bluff, the “only sensible solution” may be to move the cemetery elsewhere.
Selectmen chairman Albert Cloutier was not available for comment on Tuesday.
Local historian Kurt Masters, a member of the State Conservation & Rescue Archaeology Program, was surveying the cemetery on Monday. He said he was alerted by social media posts last week that something was wrong at the Blake Cemetery.
Masters recalled seeing several photos showing the riverbank above the cemetery “sloughing down,” with headstones lying on the riverbed.
A retired septic system designer and installer, Masters said he knew “something about erosion control” but decided to call someone who knew even more: Dennis Thompson, owner of Northern New England Field Services in Stewartstown. Masters said Thompson is well-versed in seawall repair and riverbank reconstruction.
When Thompson went to the Blake Cemetery on Friday, Masters said, he looked out over the edge and saw a skull in the riverbank. Thompson then notified state police.
Doperalski said state law requires the medical examiner to investigate whenever human remains are “exposed or disturbed.”
On Tuesday, a representative of the Medical Examiner’s Office said the matter was not under its jurisdiction and referred inquiries to Doperalski and Thomas Donovan, director of the Attorney General's office's Charitable Trusts Unit.
Donovan, in an e-mail, wrote that “The Attorney General’s Office is cooperating with the State Archaeologist to address erosion at the Blake Cemetery in Stark. The erosion has caused the exposure of human remains, which State Police have recovered.”
“Under state law," Donovan wrote, "towns are responsible for the maintenance of their cemeteries, and Blake Cemetery is a town cemetery. We have reached out to the selectmen and cemetery trustees in Stark to address this urgent situation. The Attorney General’s Office looks forward to their cooperation.”
Sgt. Glen Lucas, an assistant dive master with the Fish and Game Department, on Monday that the dive team will search the river for "human remains or anything related to a cemetery” as soon as “reasonably possible.”
Lucas, who has lived and worked in the North Country for about a decade, said he knew "it was an issue" when he first saw the Blake Cemetery years ago.
While the cemetery was not sliding into the river then, “you could see a perceived threat” of that happening, Lucas said.