LACONIA – Ice-out on Lake Winnipesaukee, the harbinger of spring in the Lakes Region, was officially declared at 8:59 a.m. Monday.
Dave Emerson of Emerson Aviation, based at the Laconia Municipal Airport, said a northwest wind that picked up shortly after sunrise helped dissipate stubborn ice in the vicinity of Middle Beaver, 3-Mile and Black Cat islands.
Emerson's family has been making the ice-out call since 1979, a tradition that spans more than 130 years.
“We’ve got spring, but I don’t know if we’ll be able to enjoy it,” said Emerson, who made his morning flight over of the lake in a Cessna Sky Hawk 172.
“The prediction mill was calling for a record early ice-out,” Emerson said.
While ice-out has been declared seven or eight times during the first week of April, this year marks only the second time it occurred on April 6. The first was in 1910.
Ice-out did occur earlier than usual, according to Emerson, who said it most commonly happens during the third week of April, most frequently on April 23.
“Ninety percent of the time ice-out occurs in April, a couple of times in March and the latest ever in May,” he said. Ice-out has been declared as early as March 18 (2016) and as late as May 12 (1888).
One of the signals that ice-out is imminent on Winnipesaukee is when Lily Pond becomes ice free. Typically, when the pond at the end of the runway at Laconia Municipal Airport sheds its icy mantle, Winnipesaukee is declared ice free within seven to 10 days. The ice went out on Lily Pond on March 27.
Emerson said the overall the freeze thaw cycle on the state’s largest lake in 2020 was typical despite what he terms “chicken little sky-is-falling predictions” in early winter. While Emerson said he hadn't heard reports of ice measuring more than 12 inches of thickness, the lake did freeze over at about its normal time.
“The temperature really needs to be 10 degrees or below to make ice, and 15 to 18 degrees to maintain ice. Anything 25 degrees or above erodes ice,” he said.
Ice-out is officially declared when the sightseeing vessel M/S Mount Washington could theoretically navigate its ports of call in Center Harbor, Wolfeboro, Alton, Weirs Beach and Meredith. The ship typically doesn’t begin operation until Mother’s Day weekend.
Emerson said the announcement does not mean the lake is completely devoid of ice, but rather that it is substantially clear. As of Monday morning, areas of persistent ice were still hanging on in Loon Cove and around Stonedam Island in Meredith.