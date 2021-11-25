With the remains of 530 pounds of turkey in front of them, Hollis Thompson, in red plaid shirt, joins Bernie Chapman in cleaning the kitchen in the basement of the Congregational Church of Laconia, United Church of Christ, after the Church earlier Thursday once again hosted the Hazel Duke Dinner. The Duke Dinner is held annually on Thanksgiving and provides a free, traditional turkey-and-fixings meal to anyone who wants one. (John Koziol)
With the remains of 530 pounds of turkey in front of them, Hollis Thompson, in red plaid shirt, joins Bernie Chapman in cleaning the kitchen in the basement of the Congregational Church of Laconia, United Church of Christ, after the Church earlier Thursday once again hosted the Hazel Duke Dinner. The Duke Dinner is held annually on Thanksgiving and provides a free, traditional turkey-and-fixings meal to anyone who wants one. See story, Page A4.
LACONIA — For a second year, safety precautions borne of the COVID-19 pandemic made the Hazel Duke Dinner a take-out but still very popular event, with organizers estimating that 150 plates of a traditional Thanksgiving meal were provided for free to members of the community.
Founded more than a half-century ago by Duke, who was an elementary school teacher in the city and a member of the Congregational Church of Laconia, United Church of Christ, where it is still based, the Duke Dinner was premised on the belief that no one should be alone on Thanksgiving.
Until 2020 when it gave out 105 meals, the Duke Dinner was held in the evening in the Church’s basement and featured communal seating.
Hollis Thompson, who coordinated this year’s Duke Dinner, said nearly two dozen volunteers made the meal possible, and they helped prepare and serve more than 530 pounds of turkey, 24 pounds of carrots, 18 pounds of green beans and 62 pounds of stuffing, all of which was topped by some seven gallons of gravy.
Volunteer David Barth said what he knew of Duke was that she was “a world traveler” who regaled her young charges with her far-flung experiences and who, because she never had a family of her own, understood the value of being with others.
The pandemic brought the Duke Dinner “a little more trouble and a little more expense,” said Thompson, but there were also “a lot of happy faces out there.”
The Duke Dinner began at noon and at some points there was a long line of people waiting to get a plate of food, said Thompson, but the good news was that the weather — compared to the cold rain of 2020 – was downright balmy.
Thompson said the Duke Dinner provides meals to some of Laconia’s homeless and shut-ins as well as small households that can’t or don’t want to do any cooking but still appreciate turkey and all the fixings, including pumpkin pie.