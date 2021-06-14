ExcellenceNorth Alliance will announce its first Dr. Sylvio Dupuis Community Excellence Award during a virtual event next week.
The inaugural event will take place at 11 a.m. on June 22.
Dupuis served as Manchester mayor from 1972 to 1975 and is also known as a community leader, volunteer and philanthropist.
The award will recognize New Hampshire communities that reflect Dupuis’ lifelong work to improve communities. Areas will include economic development, quality of life, public health and education.
ENA is a part of the Baldrige Enterprise, a nationwide public-private partnership dedicated to improving the performance of, and recognizing, role model U.S. organizations and communities, according to its website.
For more information go to excellencenorth.org.