WOLFEBORO – Authorities are continuing their investigation into the death of a man who was found in Pine Hill Cemetery earlier in the week.
The body of William H. Murray, 52, was discovered at the cemetery on the corner of Beech Pond Road and Route 109A on Monday. The N.H. Attorney General’s Office has released few other details other than indicating that the death is being treated as suspicious and listing his place of residence as Meredith.
On Tuesday afternoon the box truck used by the N.H. State Police Major Crimes Unit was parked in the cemetery that has gravestones dating to the 1830s. All entrances had been closed off with yellow police tape. A Wolfeboro police officer was stationed at the road that provides vehicle access to the cemetery and could be seen logging the arrival and departure of numerous unmarked state police cruisers.
Dr. Jennie Duval, the state’s chief medical examiner has completed an autopsy but the cause and manner of Murray’s death is being withheld pending further investigation.
According to information provided by the N.H. Court’s call center, Murray was arrested by Gilford police as a fugitive from justice and also cited for alternate counts of driving after suspension or revocation on April 27. At that time, his address was listed as Wilmington, Mass. He was initially ordered held without bail but later released, after the public defender’s office and the prosecutor reached an agreement.
On May 13, the Gilford prosecutor filed a motion to revoke Murray’s bail and asking for an immediate hearing. The request was withdrawn the following day. On May 26, the fugitive from justice charge was dismissed.
Murray was also facing criminal charges in the Bay State. Records in the Lowell District Court, show Murray had been accused of stealing a vehicle, committing a daytime burglary and theft.
On Aug. 5, 2019 , Murray was ticketed by Alton police for failure to display license plates. He entered a not guilty plea in May and the case was still pending in Laconia’s 4th Circuit Court. The violation level complaint listed his address in Tewksbury, Mass.