JACKSON -- The duck wranglers -- both official and aspirational -- were out in force Sunday during the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s 32nd Wildquack Duck Race & Music Festival that saw thousands of plastic, brightly colored waterfowl temporarily filling the Wildcat River.
A fundraiser for the chamber of commerce and several local charities, the festival took place under a warm, bright sun and clear blue sky and also included food, kid’s activities, live music, a silent auction and arts-and-crafts vendors.
The real draw, however, was the duck races, which began on the upriver side of the cobblestone bridge over Route 16-A and which ended a quarter mile or so downstream.
The ducks were released in three waves: the "Big" and “Olympic” sized ducks went first, followed by 2,500 regular ducks.
The first regular duck to cross the finish line won its purchaser $1,000 cash, which was the same prize as for the Big ducks, although only 25 of them were offered for sale. There were 130 Olympic ducks at $20 each, with the winner receiving half of all sales, potentially up to $1,300.
Before the races, a parade of tie-dyed shirted members of the Stuck Duck Patrol that was led by event mascot Wildquack from Jackson Village onto to the cobblestone bridge. The mission of the Stuck Duck Patrol is to make sure that the ducks flow freely down the river, which meant getting into the river and using their hands, sticks, and other implements to get the ducks out of the many eddies where they collected.
In addition to the sanctioned wranglers, there were dozens of other people in the river when the ducks were dropped in, although they cautioned each other not to intervene.
“Oh my God,” said one youngster as the regular ducks came down the Wildcat. “There’s too many of them,” she observed.
Despite those concerns, the glut of ducks did not last, thanks to the actions of the Stuck Duck Patrol.
Kathleen Flammia, who is the executive director of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, said the demand for ducks was huge, possibly record-setting, as was overall attendance at the festival. Canceled only once in its history because of low water levels, the festival -- which is free, although the ducks are not – averages between 2,000 and 4,000 visitors, she said.
Years ago, several B&B’s came up with the idea of the Wildquack festival as a way of promoting their businesses, and by extension the Town of Jackson, Flammia explained. She said the 2022 festival saw more ducks sold than ever and, with several hours left in the event on Sunday, what was shaping up to be a sell-out of festival T-shirts.
Given the weather, the turnout and the duck sales, “I couldn’t be happier,” said Flammia.