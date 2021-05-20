JACKSON — The name remains the same but voters at the recent 2021 Town Meeting decided that their community’s founding inspiration is a 19th century New Hampshire state geologist, not the seventh president of the United States.
By voice, later verified by a show of hands, said Town Clerk Karen Burton on Thursday, voters at the May 15 Town Meeting adopted a warrant article that asked if they approved the “re-dedication of the Town of Jackson from Andrew Jackson to Charles Thomas Jackson.”
Jerry Dougherty III, citing “the current drive for Social Justice nationally,” introduced the article, saying it was time “to adopt Charles Thomas Jackson as the Jackson for whom we are named.”
To make his point for the former Jackson, Dougherty referenced M.F. Sweetser’s 1876 book “The White Mountains: a handbook for travelers (sic): a guide to the peaks, passes, and ravines of the White Mountains of New Hampshire.”
Meanwhile, the case against the latter Jackson, the warrant article said, included statements made by author Jon Meacham in “American Lion," his 2008 biography of Andrew Jackson.
The former Jackson, the warrant article said, is already the namesake of nearby Mt. Jackson, in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains, who, according to Sweetser, discovered the first vein of tin ore in the U.S. in Jackson in 1840, a year after being named NH State Geologist.
The warrant article added that Charles Thomas Jackson assisted Samuel Morse in the development of the telegraph and also helped develop the use of anesthesia.
The Jackson Historical Society said the first settlers in the town came from Madbury and named the settlement New Madbury. When it was incorporated on Dec. 4, 1800, however, the town was named Adams, in honor of President John Adams.
The town was renamed in 1829 after Andrew Jackson, the hero of the Battle of New Orleans in the War of 1812, but the historical society said details are unclear as to who initiated the effort.
The New England Historical Society, however, said the change was done “at the urging of Jackson supporters,” including then New Hampshire Gov. Benjamin Pierce, following the particularly unpleasant presidential election of 1828.
In that election, several candidates vied for the presidency, and it featured a rematch of the 1824 election that saw John Quincy Adams – John Adams’ son – defeat Jackson.
EDSITEment, a partnership between the National Endowment for the Humanities and the National Trust for the Humanities, says on its website that “The presidential election of 1824 represents a watershed in American politics” in that Adams garnered “more electoral votes through the House of Representatives, even though Jackson originally received more popular and electoral votes.”
Doughtery’s 2021 Town Meeting article, citing Meacham, said that as a general, Andrew Jackson “spent years leading brutal campaigns against Native Americans in Georgia, Alabama and Florida which resulted in the transfer from Native Americans to white people (European immigrants), many who were slave owners, of thousands of acres.”
Additionally, the article said “The Indian Removal Act in 1830 forced approximately 100,000 Native Americans from their lands in the Southeastern US to the West, during which over 15,000 died” and that Andrew Jackson was a slave owner whose presidency was “rife with Constitutional abuses."
Although the warrant article makes a seemingly clear distinction between Andrew Jackson and Charles Thomas Jackson, a cursory Internet search finds that both men are much more nuanced.
Britannica.com, for example, calls Charles Thomas Jackson a physician, chemist, and pioneer geologist and mineralogist, whose “enduring scientific reputation rests mainly on his accomplishments as a geologist.”
The online article notes that he tried to claim the work of others as his own, specifically in regards to anesthesia and the telegraph.
As a teacher of analytic chemistry in Boston, Jackson worked with one of his students – a dental surgeon named William Thomas Green Morton – on making dentistry painless and in September 1846, “Morton sought Jackson’s advice about ether inhalation for surgical anesthesia.”
Following Morton’s “successful demonstration of ether anesthesia at Massachusetts General Hospital on Oct. 16, 1846, Jackson claimed credit for the triumph and denounced Morton as a swindler and a forger; years of controversy and lawsuits resulted,” said Britannica.com.
The article said “Jackson’s contentiousness and propensity for controversy are illustrated in other incidents. Having met Samuel Morse in 1832, Jackson later declared that he himself had told Morse the basic principles of the telegraph, and he initiated litigation that continued for years.”
The Andrew Jackson Foundation, the nonprofit that operates The Hermitage -- the 1,100-acre plantation in Nashville, TN where Andrew Jackson lived from 1804-1845 – said on its website that its namesake is “still awash in a storm of controversy.”
“His life is full of contradiction, much like the country he helped build,” said the Foundation, adding that one of Andrew Jackson’s earliest biographers “called him ‘a democratic autocrat’ and ‘an atrocious saint.’”
“Though Jackson also fought hard to restore a nation of ‘We the People’ and give voice to all those he represented as President, this expansion of democracy did not include everyone,” the Foundation said.
The Foundation said slavery “was the source of Andrew Jackson’s wealth” and that during his life, slavery “remained a pervasive part of American society as did the continuing displacement of Native Americans.”
Opportunities for women and free blacks, the Foundation added, “were still largely nonexistent under Jackson’s presidency.”
“Nevertheless, Jackson helped to inspire a uniquely American sense of promise and hope; the idea that anyone can succeed through hard work and natural ability, rather than through unearned power and privilege,” the Foundation said.