JAFFREY — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation continued discussions with Jaffrey residents Tuesday night about the rerouting of Route 202 in the heart of downtown. The project is aimed at improving traffic and pedestrian safety and traffic flow.
Tobey Reynolds, NHDOT’s Chief Project Manager on the Route 202 design, told residents during a meeting at the Jaffrey fire station Tuesday night that DOT plans to have the design finalized by this fall, but will be holding several more meetings with the public before doing so
Concerns raised at the meeting included the impact to Veteran’s Park as well as to snowmobilers who travel through town on the rail trail during the winter. Reynolds said DOT plans to meet with the Veterans’ Committee this spring to discuss the project and land impacts to the town’s war memorial park and that snowmobiles will be able to travel through downtown during and after the project. The project is set to break ground in the spring of 2024 and be completed by the summer of 2026.
Traffic and safety issues are driving the project, which will take Route 202 off of Main Street. Route 202 in downtown Jaffrey runs from Peterborough Street to Main Street and then onto River Street.
The new traffic pattern will run from Peterborough Street to Blake Street and then onto River Street.
DOT now owns the former Lab & Lager building on the corner of Stratton Road and Blake Street and an apartment building on River Street with plans to demolish them in order to make way for the project.
DOT will also have to construct a bridge to connect Blake and River streets. The new 140-foot long bridge will cross the Contoocook River approximately 375 feet south of the Main Street Bridge.
And on either end of the bridge will be two newly constructed roundabouts, including the existing five-leg traffic signal at the Main Street, Peterborough Street, Turnpike Road, Stratton Road and Blake Street intersection, which is to be reconstructed to form a five-leg single-lane roundabout.
Tuesday night was DOT’s first community meeting about the project since 2019.
Jaffrey Select Board Chairman Frank Sterling said that while the project will be entirely funded through the federal government, the town has saved $240,000 in a capital improvement fund for any aesthetic costs the project does not pay for.
Reynolds said the project is expected to greatly reduce traffic on Main Street, so much so that the project is currently suggesting a four-way stop at the Main Street, North Street and River Street intersection, which currently has light signals. It will also increase the walkability of the downtown area for pedestrians, he said.
Reynolds said Wednesday that another two properties may be bought by DOT and demolished. The River Street homes could stay, but DOT would have to give the properties driveway access to the River Street roundabout, which would not be ideal for the roundabout nor the homeowners, he said. Their yards would also be closer to the road, he said.
“Theoretically they could both stay there and we could still do the project. … The traffic would be closer to people playing in the yard and so on and so forth,” Reynolds said. “One of them requested to be acquired so we’re doing an appraisal of the property and in the process of preparing to make them an offer. The other requested an appraisal also, but isn’t committed to selling outright.”
Reynolds said that the estimated $7.5 million cost of the project is expected to go up about $2 million, specifically for the bridge costs, due to the higher price of steel.
“The cost of steel has gone up pretty dramatically over the past few years,” he said. “So it has a bigger impact on the price because of the steel prices.”