Trevor Pierce is being remembered for the contributions he made to the Jaffrey community after his life was cut short this week in an accident at Syracuse University.
“Trevor held, at his core, a focus on service and giving back,” said Conant High School Principal David Dustin.
Pierce, 18, was a freshman at Syracuse, studying political philosophy. On Tuesday evening, Pierce was reportedly skateboarding when he was hit by a city trolley, according to Syracuse.com.
This loss has shocked our school community,” Dustin said.
Syracuse students pulled Pierce away from the trolley and stayed with him until the ambulance arrived. He was later pronounced dead at Upstate Medical University, according to a report in The Daily Orange, the school's student newspaper.
Pierce is remembered for his efforts in the community to make the Jaffrey-Rindge school community stronger, according to Dustin.
“He sought opportunities to expand our school’s focus on service and giving back to those in need,” Dustin said in a letter to Conant families. “Trevor’s impact on our schools and on our school community was wide and deep, and his loss will be felt by many.”
An Eagle Scout, Pierce completed work on an outdoor learning center for elementary school students at the Jaffrey Grade School in 2018 as part of his Eagle Scout project. Dustin said Pierce’s efforts on the outdoor learning center have touched the lives of the Jaffrey Grade School students and the whole community by bringing together volunteers and donors to make the project happen.
Conant track coach Bill Edson said Pierce was a key leader on the team, serving as a team captain and four-year varsity athlete.
“Trevor was a warrior runner and brought his high energy and a desire to succeed to our teams,” Edson said.
The details of the crash are not being released at this time. The driver of the trolley has been placed on leave pending the investigation, according to The Daily Orange.
On Wednesday, a second Syracuse first-year student died, just a day after Pierce's death.
According to Syracuse.com, John Lundin, a freshman from Westchester County, N.Y., died late Wednesday night. The university did not say how Lundin died.